Smart home enthusiasts need to see this smart plug bundle

Amazon is selling a handy smart plug bundle at a knock down price right now.

The deal gets you a four pack of Meross Smart Plugs for a total price of just £32.86. That’s a saving of 22% on the usual price of £41.99.

This is described by Amazon as a ‘Limited time deal’, so the bundle isn’t going to be selling this cheap for long.

Save 22% on this Meross Smart Plug 4-pack Amazon is selling this Meross Smart Plug 4-pack at a 22% discount. Amazon

Save 22%

Now £32.86 View Deal

Meross Smart Plugs give you remote control over whatever you have plugged into a wall socket through them. With Wi-Fi connectivity and Alexa or Google Home Assistant support, you can turn your devices on and off using your voice.

With these smart plugs, any old plug-in lamp becomes a smart lamp.

It’s also possible to set up timers and routines for multiple plugged in devices. For example, you can set up ‘Good morning’ routines for your coffee machine and your lamp to come on together.

There’s no hub device required, just the free Meross app. What’s more, you’ll still be able to control devices plugged in through these Meross Smart Plugs locally even when your internet is down.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we did review the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, which offers similar functionality. We scored that smart plug a healthy 4.5 out of 5, concluding that “If you want flexibility of control at a low price, then this is the smart plug to buy.”

Given this current price cut on the Meross Smart Plug, we could level the same claim here.