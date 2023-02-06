Verdict

Excellent value, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is small and works with the Meross app, HomeKit, SmartThings, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want flexibility of control at a low price, then this is the smart plug to buy.

Pros Small

Works with HomeKit

Great value Cons Basic timer control

Availability UK RRP: £18.99

USA RRP: $22.99

Key Features Compatibility Works over Wi-Fi and integrates with HomeKit and SmartThings.

Voice assistants Works with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Introduction

Smart plugs aren’t particularly complicated devices, offering simple remote control of any device with a plug attached. The factors that tend to be important are size and control options.

I’m happy to say that the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini meets all of the basic requirements: it’s small enough not to block other sockets, and it works with lots of smart home systems including HomeKit.

Design

Small square block

Dedicated on/off button

Doesn’t block other devices

As the name suggests, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is tiny (60 x 50 x 55mm). Fitted with a 13A fuse, this small smart plug won’t block a second plug socket, and it doesn’t protrude far from the wall.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a single button on the side for manually turning the plug on and off. Because the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini isn’t that wide, this switch will always be relatively easy to reach, and it would be hard for another device to block access.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and performance

Connects via Wi-Fi

Works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Simple app

The default way to control this smart plug is to use the Meross software to set it up. This takes only a few minutes to get the plug connected to Wi-Fi, with the setup procedure optionally offering to connect the plug to Apple HomeKit, scanning the label on the side of the plug.

This makes the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini one of the few smart plugs to work with HomeKit, and it’s certainly one of the cheapest I’ve reviewed. Unlike the Eve Energy, which works with HomeKit and Apple devices only (well, until its full Matter update rolls out, then it’s compatible with other systems via Thread), the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is more agnostic.

For starters, the Meross app works on both Android and Apple devices. It’s quite a basic app, with the main control screen giving an on/off option. There are a few more advanced options, including turning off the LED.

For more advanced options, you need to use the Smart section of the app. This lets you build scenes (controlling multiple Meross devices at once), and Routines.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two types of Routines. The first is a regular on/off schedule. The second is called ‘Auto off after X min’ and works like a timer. However, you can only programme this option to run on specific days or every day. That could be useful for certain situations, say for a battery charger, so that the plug turns off automatically after a set period that’s enough to fully charge a device.

However, a better option would be to have a timer in the main options screen, so a timer can be used when you want one.

If you want a standard timer, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is compatible with SmartThings, which has this option. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, giving voice and routine control via these systems.

Apple HomeKit compatibility makes the smart plug controllable via Siri and the Home app, both with on/off control and as part of Automations.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the plug quick to respond to on/off commands, regardless of whether I used the Meross app, Apple Home or one of the other third-party controls.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a smart plug that works with virtually every smart home system, this is the one to buy. If you want a plug that can measure energy use, then take a look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts The only other smart plug to support such a wide range of systems is the Philips Hue Smart Plug. That device is more expensive but, as it uses Zigbee, is ideal for integrating with Hue wireless controls, such as turning on a regular lamp with smart lights.

If you don’t have Hue or don’t want to control the device with a Hue switch, then the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is excellent value for a simple on/off smart plug. Check out my guide to the best smart plugs for other alternatives. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Tested for at least a week We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each light is to automate

FAQs What smart home systems does the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini work with? It works with HomeKit, SmartThings, Alexa and the Google Assistant. Does the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini support Matter? Not at the moment, although its wide support means that this isn’t such an issue.