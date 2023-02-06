 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini Review

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

Excellent value, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is small and works with the Meross app, HomeKit, SmartThings, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you want flexibility of control at a low price, then this is the smart plug to buy.

Pros

  • Small
  • Works with HomeKit
  • Great value

Cons

  • Basic timer control

Availability

  • UKRRP: £18.99
  • USARRP: $22.99

Key Features

  • CompatibilityWorks over Wi-Fi and integrates with HomeKit and SmartThings.
  • Voice assistantsWorks with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Introduction

Smart plugs aren’t particularly complicated devices, offering simple remote control of any device with a plug attached. The factors that tend to be important are size and control options.

I’m happy to say that the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini meets all of the basic requirements: it’s small enough not to block other sockets, and it works with lots of smart home systems including HomeKit.

Design

  • Small square block
  • Dedicated on/off button
  • Doesn’t block other devices

As the name suggests, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is tiny (60 x 50 x 55mm). Fitted with a 13A fuse, this small smart plug won’t block a second plug socket, and it doesn’t protrude far from the wall.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini plugged in
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s a single button on the side for manually turning the plug on and off. Because the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini isn’t that wide, this switch will always be relatively easy to reach, and it would be hard for another device to block access.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Features and performance

  • Connects via Wi-Fi
  • Works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Simple app

The default way to control this smart plug is to use the Meross software to set it up. This takes only a few minutes to get the plug connected to Wi-Fi, with the setup procedure optionally offering to connect the plug to Apple HomeKit, scanning the label on the side of the plug.

This makes the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini one of the few smart plugs to work with HomeKit, and it’s certainly one of the cheapest I’ve reviewed. Unlike the Eve Energy, which works with HomeKit and Apple devices only (well, until its full Matter update rolls out, then it’s compatible with other systems via Thread), the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is more agnostic.

For starters, the Meross app works on both Android and Apple devices. It’s quite a basic app, with the main control screen giving an on/off option. There are a few more advanced options, including turning off the LED.

For more advanced options, you need to use the Smart section of the app. This lets you build scenes (controlling multiple Meross devices at once), and Routines.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini app
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are two types of Routines. The first is a regular on/off schedule. The second is called ‘Auto off after X min’ and works like a timer. However, you can only programme this option to run on specific days or every day. That could be useful for certain situations, say for a battery charger, so that the plug turns off automatically after a set period that’s enough to fully charge a device.

However, a better option would be to have a timer in the main options screen, so a timer can be used when you want one.

If you want a standard timer, the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is compatible with SmartThings, which has this option. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, giving voice and routine control via these systems.

Apple HomeKit compatibility makes the smart plug controllable via Siri and the Home app, both with on/off control and as part of Automations.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HomeKit
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the plug quick to respond to on/off commands, regardless of whether I used the Meross app, Apple Home or one of the other third-party controls.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a smart plug that works with virtually every smart home system, this is the one to buy.

If you want a plug that can measure energy use, then take a look elsewhere.

Final Thoughts

The only other smart plug to support such a wide range of systems is the Philips Hue Smart Plug. That device is more expensive but, as it uses Zigbee, is ideal for integrating with Hue wireless controls, such as turning on a regular lamp with smart lights.
If you don’t have Hue or don’t want to control the device with a Hue switch, then the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini is excellent value for a simple on/off smart plug. Check out my guide to the best smart plugs for other alternatives.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every smart light we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested for at least a week

We test compatibility with the main smart systems (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, IFTTT and more) to see how easy each light is to automate

You might like…

Best Smart Plugs 2023: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2023: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 2 years ago
Best uses for a smart plug (that aren’t controlling a light)

Best uses for a smart plug (that aren’t controlling a light)

David Ludlow 2 years ago
Philips Hue Smart Plug Review

Philips Hue Smart Plug Review

David Ludlow 3 years ago

FAQs

What smart home systems does the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini work with?

It works with HomeKit, SmartThings, Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Does the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini support Matter?

Not at the moment, although its wide support means that this isn’t such an issue.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Connectivity
Voice Assistant
Smart assistants
App Control
IFTTT
Plug Type
Number of Plugs
Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
£18.99
$22.99
55 x 50 x 60 MM
2022
31/01/2023
Meross Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
Wi-Fi
Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Yes
Yes
Yes
Single
1
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.