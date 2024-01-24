Sky Glass introductory offer is perfect for binge-watchers

Sky is offering a great introductory offer right now on its first TV, Sky Glass, which will secure you a tidy TV package for less than half the usual price for the first few months.

Head over to the Sky Glass web page right now, and you’ll find that new users can grab a 55″ Sky Glass TV on a 48 month contract for just £19 a month and a £10 up front payment.

This will jump back up to £45 a month after the first three months, but it still represents a £78 saving. There are similar savings to be had for the 43″ and 65″ models, too.

It’s not just the Sky Glass TV itself that you’ll be getting here either. This bundle includes the Sky Entertainment & Netflix package, which will snag you a whole load of TV and movie content.

If you’re looking to dive in with the new True Detective series starring Jodie Foster, or want to catch up on House of the Dragon before series two kicks off, this will have you covered.

We like Sky Glass a lot, having awarded it a 4 out of 5 review in our revised review towards the end of last year. We particularly like its accessible UI, punchy sound output (courtesy of six speakers and a subwoofer), and stylish looks. It’s tough to find another 4K TV at this sort of price range that looks and sounds as good as this.

It’s also worth noting that Sky Glass is an ever-improving product. Since launch, Sky added a Vivid mode that improved HDR performance, and also introduced a new optional camera, called Sky Live.

In other words, your Sky Glass TV experience will likely be even better by the end of your 48 month contract.