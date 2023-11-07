Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Got your eye out for a drone this Black Friday? Don’t miss this incredible offer on the 5-star DJI Air 2S.

The lightweight drone has plummeted to just £665 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Not only is that 26% lower than its usual price, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen this drone fall since the summer.

The DJI Air 2S drone is now available on Amazon for £665, a reduction of £234 or 26% off its original £899 price.

Save 26%

£665 View Deal

Drones are capable of capturing footage that simply isn’t possible with a standard mirrorless camera or your smartphone, making them an incredibly valuable piece of kit.

Head to Amazon now to nab the DJI Air 2S for just £665. That’s £234 off the drone’s £899 RRP.

Not only is this the cheapest the Air 2S has fallen in price in recent months, but the only time the drone has cost less has been this summer.

Is the DJI Air 2S worth buying?

One of the most appealing drones around Pros Superb image quality

Portable and lightweight

Easy and safe to fly

Good battery life Cons Non-adjustable aperture

Rotors sometimes in shot

User-friendliness, compact size, and image quality make the Air 2S appealing

Great for those who need a camera that performs well in low light

Offers good battery life

Solid build quality

Comfortable controller

Range of clever tracking and auto-shot modes

Solid and small design

Very light and portable

Includes a carry case

Safety first approach with GPS and sensor stabilisation

The DJI Air 2S left our reviewer highly impressed thanks to its superb image quality, lightweight build and strong battery life.

The drone performs particularly well in low light and supports a range of smart tracking and auto-shot modes, allowing you to capture fantastic footage from a unique vantage point.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Air 2S review

