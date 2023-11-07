Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Set flight this Black Friday with 26% off the DJI Air 2S drone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Got your eye out for a drone this Black Friday? Don’t miss this incredible offer on the 5-star DJI Air 2S.

The lightweight drone has plummeted to just £665 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Not only is that 26% lower than its usual price, but it’s also the lowest we’ve seen this drone fall since the summer.

Save £234 on the DJI Air 2S Drone with this massive 26% discount

Snag the highly-rated DJI Air 2S drone on Amazon now for only £665. That’s a massive reduction of £234 or an impressive 26% off its original price. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save 26%
  • £665
View Deal

Drones are capable of capturing footage that simply isn’t possible with a standard mirrorless camera or your smartphone, making them an incredibly valuable piece of kit.

Head to Amazon now to nab the DJI Air 2S for just £665. That’s £234 off the drone’s £899 RRP.

Not only is this the cheapest the Air 2S has fallen in price in recent months, but the only time the drone has cost less has been this summer.

Is the DJI Air 2S worth buying?

DJi Air 2s
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

One of the most appealing drones around

Pros

  • Superb image quality
  • Portable and lightweight
  • Easy and safe to fly
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • Non-adjustable aperture
  • Rotors sometimes in shot
  • User-friendliness, compact size, and image quality make the Air 2S appealing
  • Great for those who need a camera that performs well in low light
  • Offers good battery life
  • Solid build quality
  • Comfortable controller
  • Range of clever tracking and auto-shot modes
  • Solid and small design
  • Very light and portable
  • Includes a carry case
  • Safety first approach with GPS and sensor stabilisation

The DJI Air 2S left our reviewer highly impressed thanks to its superb image quality, lightweight build and strong battery life.

The drone performs particularly well in low light and supports a range of smart tracking and auto-shot modes, allowing you to capture fantastic footage from a unique vantage point.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Air 2S review

Looking for a different deal?

Looking to capture some great footage on the ground? The iPhone 15 Pro has become even more tempting with this unlimited data deal.

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

