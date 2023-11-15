Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Score an RTX 4060 gaming PC for just £799.99

PC gaming is an incredibly expensive hobby, with modern rigs generally costing well above a grand. However, CCL Computers is offering a banging deal to make PC gaming more affordable. 

The Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC has an RTX 4060 graphics card slapped inside, which is one of the most modern GPUs you can find today, and yet is available to buy for just £799.99

Other components include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD. Such specs should enable you to play modern games in Full HD without issue, and even make use of high-end features such as ray tracing and DLSS

The Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC is a new gaming PC that’s available for just £799.99, despite packing some excllent specs including an RTX 4060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU and 512GB SSD.

CCL Computers is offering 3 years of warranty on top, while the Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC will also be bundled with a month’s use of Xbox Game Pass so you can check out games such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more for free. 

Other specs of the Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC include a 550W power supply and wireless support of Wi-Fi 5. 

It sports a white mid-tower CiT Vento case too, with glass built into the side to provide a glimpse of the PC’s innards. The coolers have glow-up lighting too, allowing for a groovy light show. 

Two USB-A ports can be found on the front along with a headphone jack, while the PC’s rear is made up of a further six USB-A, as well as HDMI, DVI and Ethernet. 

The Horizon Origin 4060 Gaming PC is so new that we’re yet to review it, and there are currently no customer reviews available. However, we still think this PC represents good value given the fact you’re getting an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card in a PC for just £799.99. 

So if you’re looking for an entry-level gaming PC, or a system that the entire family can enjoy, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. 

