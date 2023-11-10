Save more than £400 on our favourite Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner and mop

If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum this Black Friday, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni.

Not only is the Deebot T20 Omni great at vacuuming but it’s also brilliant at mopping, making it our pick for best for mopping in our best robot vacuum cleaner list. If you want a robot vacuum that’ll leave carpets and hard floors sparkling, look no further.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is now just £829 over on Amazon. That’s a huge 36% off its RRP of £1299, or a total saving of £470 when you shop today.

It’s only been a matter of months since the Deebot T20 Omni launched in May 2023, but the robot vacuum has already seen a hefty discount on Amazon ahead of the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

As you can see in the price tracking graph above, this is the cheapest this Ecovacs vacuum has ever dropped, making this the ideal time to bag it (and a free dust bag set).

Is the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni worth buying?

Excellent mopping combined with a system that auto-adjusts to carpet. Pros Excellent mopping

Can lift mop over carpet

Powerful suction Cons Can’t avoid smaller objects

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner.

It is one of the best moppers on the market.

The auto-lift pads allow it to handle carpets and floors without needing the mop-bracket removed.

Excellent performance and mapping capabilities.

Comes with an auto-empty and self-cleaning docking station.

The large dock features fast and accurate maps.

Customizable cleaning modes for different needs.

Capable of storing up to three maps for multiple floors in the same home.

Powerful suction for effective cleaning on both carpets and hard floors.

The mopping function is highly effective, especially for removing stuck-on dirt or food particles on hard floors.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum and one of the best moppers on the market right now. The mop-bracket automatically lifts to clean carpets and floors without requiring any fiddling and the robot comes with an auto-empty and self-cleaning docking station.

The Deebot T20 Omni packs some impressive mapping capabilities and is capable of storing up to three maps to handle multiple floors. There are also customisable cleaning modes that can be accessed depending on what you need.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni review

