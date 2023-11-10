Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save more than £400 on our favourite Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner and mop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum this Black Friday, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni.

Not only is the Deebot T20 Omni great at vacuuming but it’s also brilliant at mopping, making it our pick for best for mopping in our best robot vacuum cleaner list. If you want a robot vacuum that’ll leave carpets and hard floors sparkling, look no further.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is now just £829 over on Amazon. That’s a huge 36% off its RRP of £1299, or a total saving of £470 when you shop today.

Save £470 on Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, now just £829

Save £470 on Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, now just £829

Save a massive £470 on the highly-rated Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni on Amazon. Now just £829 down from £1299, this advanced cleaning robot offers superior home automation. Don’t miss out on this 36% discount and upgrade your home cleaning today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1299
  • £829
View Deal

It’s only been a matter of months since the Deebot T20 Omni launched in May 2023, but the robot vacuum has already seen a hefty discount on Amazon ahead of the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

As you can see in the price tracking graph above, this is the cheapest this Ecovacs vacuum has ever dropped, making this the ideal time to bag it (and a free dust bag set).

Is the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni worth buying?

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Excellent mopping combined with a system that auto-adjusts to carpet.

Pros

  • Excellent mopping
  • Can lift mop over carpet
  • Powerful suction

Cons

  • Can’t avoid smaller objects
  • The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum cleaner.
  • It is one of the best moppers on the market.
  • The auto-lift pads allow it to handle carpets and floors without needing the mop-bracket removed.
  • Excellent performance and mapping capabilities.
  • Comes with an auto-empty and self-cleaning docking station.
  • The large dock features fast and accurate maps.
  • Customizable cleaning modes for different needs.
  • Capable of storing up to three maps for multiple floors in the same home.
  • Powerful suction for effective cleaning on both carpets and hard floors.
  • The mopping function is highly effective, especially for removing stuck-on dirt or food particles on hard floors.

The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a powerful robot vacuum and one of the best moppers on the market right now. The mop-bracket automatically lifts to clean carpets and floors without requiring any fiddling and the robot comes with an auto-empty and self-cleaning docking station.

The Deebot T20 Omni packs some impressive mapping capabilities and is capable of storing up to three maps to handle multiple floors. There are also customisable cleaning modes that can be accessed depending on what you need.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for more ways to smarten up your home this Black Friday, don’t miss this 2-for-1 deal on the Echo Show 5.

You might like…

Forget the cold, this slick ice cream maker just plummeted in price

Forget the cold, this slick ice cream maker just plummeted in price

Alec Evans 43 mins ago
Hoover’s entry-level washing machine is now even more affordable

Hoover’s entry-level washing machine is now even more affordable

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
Roku Premiere is going dirt cheap at Walmart right now

Roku Premiere is going dirt cheap at Walmart right now

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Apple Watch 9’s first big US price drop is here

Apple Watch 9’s first big US price drop is here

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
This Black Friday coffee machine bargain gets you Costa drinks on the cheap

This Black Friday coffee machine bargain gets you Costa drinks on the cheap

Alec Evans 21 hours ago
This fantastic Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is hard to resist thanks to a huge discount

This fantastic Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker is hard to resist thanks to a huge discount

Alec Evans 22 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.