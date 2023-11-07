Amazon’s wild early Black Friday Echo Show 5 deal gets you 2 for 1

It’s two for (just under) the price of one on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) until the middle of the month.

Typically, an Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) would normally cost £89.99 on Amazon. But one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals gives you two devices for just £89.98.

To grab this deal, simply use the promo code ECHOSHOW5 when you’re at the checkout. You’ll need to purchase before November 16 though, so keep that in mind.

There’s a calendar, 2MP webcam for video chats and loads of smart home compatibility, as well as the chance to answer a Ring Doorbell and use the full range of Alexa features. You can even turn it into a mini steaming device, catching up on the latest Amazon Prime Video shows through the built-in app.

Three microphones are included, up from two on the previous model, meaning Alexa can hear your requests better than ever, be they weather queries or searching for a local business.

It’s available in three colours – cloud blue, charcoal or white – and its 5.5-inch display has a 960×480 resolution. And when you’re not using it, you can set the background to a rotating slideshow of your favourite photos through Amazon Photos.

It impressed our reviewer. In a 4/5 review, we found that it showed improved audio, faster responses from the screen and some clever nighttime features, like a night mode which just turns the clock on and stops other distracting information from being shown.

Due to the device being arguably more of a tweak than a radical rethink of previous devices, we also thought there wasn’t much of an incentive to upgrade from the previous model. But by the very nature of this deal, if you and a friend or family member are both thinking about buying your first Amazon Echo Show product, this deal will be one that you’ve been dreaming of.