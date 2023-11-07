Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s wild early Black Friday Echo Show 5 deal gets you 2 for 1

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

It’s two for (just under) the price of one on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) until the middle of the month.

Typically, an Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) would normally cost £89.99 on Amazon. But one of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals gives you two devices for just £89.98.

To grab this deal, simply use the promo code ECHOSHOW5 when you’re at the checkout. You’ll need to purchase before November 16 though, so keep that in mind.

Get two for one on an Amazon Echo Show 5

An early Amazon Black Friday deal on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) changes the price from £89.99 for one to £89.98 for two when you use promo code ECHOSHOW5 at the checkout.

  • Was £89.99 for one
  • Now £89.98 for two
View Deal

There’s a calendar, 2MP webcam for video chats and loads of smart home compatibility, as well as the chance to answer a Ring Doorbell and use the full range of Alexa features. You can even turn it into a mini steaming device, catching up on the latest Amazon Prime Video shows through the built-in app.

Three microphones are included, up from two on the previous model, meaning Alexa can hear your requests better than ever, be they weather queries or searching for a local business.

It’s available in three colours – cloud blue, charcoal or white – and its 5.5-inch display has a 960×480 resolution. And when you’re not using it, you can set the background to a rotating slideshow of your favourite photos through Amazon Photos.

It impressed our reviewer. In a 4/5 review, we found that it showed improved audio, faster responses from the screen and some clever nighttime features, like a night mode which just turns the clock on and stops other distracting information from being shown.

Due to the device being arguably more of a tweak than a radical rethink of previous devices, we also thought there wasn’t much of an incentive to upgrade from the previous model. But by the very nature of this deal, if you and a friend or family member are both thinking about buying your first Amazon Echo Show product, this deal will be one that you’ve been dreaming of.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

