Save £80 on the iPhone 12 Mini – but you’ll need to act fast

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

Apple’s diminutive smartphone is available at a fantastic discount this Prime Early Access, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

While the latest generation of iPhones has only recently been unveiled, there’s still plenty to recommend previous editions in the series, and this appealingly-sized handset boasts particularly excellent cameras.

The iPhone 12 Mini’s key selling point is undoubtedly its size; if you find it difficult to manage the large-screen phones that are more and more common these days then you might find this one to be refreshingly different, measuring just 5.4-inches. While this display is very good quality, it does miss out on having an enhanced refresh rate.

Despite its petite form factor, the iPhone 12 Mini doesn’t lack for anything in terms of performance; it still runs the flagship Apple silicon of its generation (A14 Bionic), which comfortably handles any task you set it to, including high-end gaming, with consummate ease.

The camera is also a brilliant performer, matching the prowess of the iPhone 12; there’s a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide as well, so its relatively versatile, and regardless of the shooting environment you find yourself in, we found that it would still capture arrestingly excellent photos.

However, that’s not to say it’s all positive. For one thing, the battery life on this Mini smartphone is notably inferior to that of the full-sized iPhones, so if you want a device that will endure the full length of a busy day then this might not be the right choice for you. What’s more, when it comes to charging it back up then you’ll need to buy a charger separately as it’s not included in the box.

