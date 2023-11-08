Save £60 on the Jabra Elite 5 noise cancelling earbuds with this Black Friday deal

November’s only just arrived but that doesn’t mean you need to hang around for Black Friday weekend to bag a huge discount on a pair of true wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 5 have dropped to just £89 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 41% off their usual price of £149.99 for a grand saving of £60. Run to Amazon now to get the 4-star noise cancelling earbuds at a bargain price.

Whether you’re looking to buy your first pair of true wireless earbuds or are upgrading from an older pair, the Jabra Elite 5 is unlikely to disappoint.

We awarded these true wireless earbuds 4 out of 5 stars in our review, citing their comfortable fit, effective noise cancelling and rich, warm sound. The Elite 5 are a brilliant pair of all-rounders you’ll certainly want to bag before it’s too late.

We examined the Jabra Elite 5’s price history using the Chrome extension Keepa and were able to confirm that these earbuds have never been cheaper on Amazon. In fact, this is the first time they’ve fallen this low on Amazon, making now a great time to snap them up.

Is the Jabra Elite 5 worth buying?

A stress-free true wireless experience Pros Good, comfortable fit

Easy to use

Effective noise-cancelling

Rich, warm sound has appeal Cons Lacks dynamism

Battery life a little less than claimed

The Jabra Elite 5 are a solid and likable true wireless pair

Their audio quality is solid

Their call performance is very good

The noise-cancelling experience takes away some of the stress out of everyday life

They have a snug fit and strong water resistance

They have physical buttons for operation, which are easy to use

They come with multiple sizes of ear-tips for a customized fit

They have an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water

The Sound+ app allows for customization of noise-cancellation and sound modes

Battery life is up to seven hours with ANC on and up to 28 hours with the case

The Jabra Elite 5 combine solid audio quality, with great noise-cancelling and a strong 7-hour battery life. The earbuds work well for calls and fit snugly in the ear, meaning you shouldn’t need to worry about them slipping out of place when you’re out and about.

The earbuds are easy to use with physical buttons and customisation and access to sound modes via the Jabra Sound+ app.

Finally, the Jabra Elite 5 are dust and water-resistant up to IP55, meaning they can handle you working up a sweat in the gym.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Jabra Elite 5 review

