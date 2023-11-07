Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

This early Black Friday deal helps you save a further 10% on a good quality pair of Nothing Ear (2) headphones when you buy them through Very.

Already reduced from £129 to £99, the Nothing Ear (2) headphones have been reduced by a further 10% when you use the code VKEWR at checkout.

That means they’re now going for just £89.10, a saving of almost £40. But be quick if you want to take advantage of this extra 10% saving – the code only applies from November 2 to November 9.

So why plump for the Nothing Ear (2) rather than one of the many rivals? As well as being light, they pack noise cancellation for blocking out annoying noises and make use of powerful 11.6mm full-range dynamic drivers to provide the listener with the best sound possible.

We were impressed by them – in a 4.5/5 review, our audio expert loved the good control options and rapid, detailed and organised sound making it great for music, and not just music – there’s a clear call quality as well, making these effective for a range of purposes.

The buds are rated IP54 and IP55 for the charging case, making them a strong and resilient pair of headphones. They can be controlled through the Nothing X app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, and this allows you to personalise the equaliser and get the best listening experience for your tastes.

Affordable headphones aren’t the easiest thing to shop for, but a great deal like this on a good quality product might just be one of the things that makes your decision easier. While we can’t say whether the price will drop even more before the big Black Friday shopping, this remains a very good price for a strong set of wireless earbuds.