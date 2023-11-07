Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nothing Ear (2) buds are now even cheaper – and it’s not even Black Friday yet

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

This early Black Friday deal helps you save a further 10% on a good quality pair of Nothing Ear (2) headphones when you buy them through Very.

Already reduced from £129 to £99, the Nothing Ear (2) headphones have been reduced by a further 10% when you use the code VKEWR at checkout.

That means they’re now going for just £89.10, a saving of almost £40. But be quick if you want to take advantage of this extra 10% saving – the code only applies from November 2 to November 9.

Limited edition code gives further 10% off already-reduced headphones

Limited edition code gives further 10% off already-reduced headphones

These great quality Nothing Ear (2) in-ear headphones have already gone down from £129 to £99 on Very, and a limited edition code VKEWR helps you save an extra 10%, bringing the price down to just £89.10.

  • Very
  • Use code VKEWR
  • Now £89.10
View Deal

So why plump for the Nothing Ear (2) rather than one of the many rivals? As well as being light, they pack noise cancellation for blocking out annoying noises and make use of powerful 11.6mm full-range dynamic drivers to provide the listener with the best sound possible.

We were impressed by them – in a 4.5/5 review, our audio expert loved the good control options and rapid, detailed and organised sound making it great for music, and not just music – there’s a clear call quality as well, making these effective for a range of purposes.

The buds are rated IP54 and IP55 for the charging case, making them a strong and resilient pair of headphones. They can be controlled through the Nothing X app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, and this allows you to personalise the equaliser and get the best listening experience for your tastes.

Affordable headphones aren’t the easiest thing to shop for, but a great deal like this on a good quality product might just be one of the things that makes your decision easier. While we can’t say whether the price will drop even more before the big Black Friday shopping, this remains a very good price for a strong set of wireless earbuds.

You might like…

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save on the Arc, Beam, Ray and Move

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save on the Arc, Beam, Ray and Move

Kob Monney 11 months ago
Amazon slashes nearly 50% off the Echo Buds 2 for Black Friday

Amazon slashes nearly 50% off the Echo Buds 2 for Black Friday

Kob Monney 12 months ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.