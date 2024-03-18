Save 40% on the JBL Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones right now

Searching for a fantastic headphone deal? Amazon has slashed a huge 40% off the price of JBL’s Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones.

The 4.5-star over-ears deliver clear audio, ANC and an up-to-50-hour battery life at a highly competitive price. Get all of the above and more for just £179 when you shop today.

That’s a massive 40% saving compared to the usual £299.99 RRP on these headphones, meaning you can pocket £120.99 in time for your summer holidays.

As you can see in the above graph, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the headphones fall since their launch in January 2023, making this a great opportunity to nab them for less.

You’ll want to act fast, however. There are only 4 pairs of headphones left in stock as of us spotting this deal.

Is the JBL Tour One M2 worth buying?

Over-ear headphones brimming with features Pros Lightweight design

Excellent wireless performance

Great call quality

Effective noise cancellation

Clear, balanced sound Cons Unremarkable looks

Beaten for bass depth and extension

Tough competition

JBL Tour One M2 is JBL’s latest flagship wireless over-ear headphones

Offers fine sound, effective noise cancellation, and excellent wireless performance

Lightweight and comfortable design with good controls

Adaptive noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding noise

Transparent mode amplifies surrounding sounds for easy hearing of announcements

Call quality is excellent with minimal background noise

Battery life lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling on and 50 hours with it off

Features include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, personalized audio profiles, and spatial sound

Sound quality is clear and balanced, suitable for those who prefer a neutral approach to audio

A competitive option below the £300 mark with extensive features and good performance

The JBL Tour One M2 are a lightweight and comfortable pair of over-ear headphones.

The sound is clear and balanced and the headphones are packed with features, from effective adaptive noise cancellation and a transparency mode to voice assistant support, personalised audio profiles and spatial audio support.

Call quality is excellent and the headphones have a long 30-hour battery life with noise cancelling on or 50 hours with ANC off, making these headphones ideal for blocking out noise at home, during your everyday commute or even on a long flight.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive JBL Tour One M2 review.

