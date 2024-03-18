Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save 40% on the JBL Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Searching for a fantastic headphone deal? Amazon has slashed a huge 40% off the price of JBL’s Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones.

The 4.5-star over-ears deliver clear audio, ANC and an up-to-50-hour battery life at a highly competitive price. Get all of the above and more for just £179 when you shop today.

Save £120 with this incredible JBL Tour One M2 headphone deal

Save £120 with this incredible JBL Tour One M2 headphone deal

Save £120.99 on the top-rated JBL Tour One M2 with this unmissable deal. The 4.5-star headphones have dropped from £299.99 to just £179 on Amazon. That’s a huge 40% discount when you pick up the over-ears.

  • Amazon
  • Save 40%
  • £179
View Deal

That’s a massive 40% saving compared to the usual £299.99 RRP on these headphones, meaning you can pocket £120.99 in time for your summer holidays.

As you can see in the above graph, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the headphones fall since their launch in January 2023, making this a great opportunity to nab them for less.

You’ll want to act fast, however. There are only 4 pairs of headphones left in stock as of us spotting this deal.

Is the JBL Tour One M2 worth buying?

JBL Tour One M2 main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Over-ear headphones brimming with features

Pros

  • Lightweight design
  • Excellent wireless performance
  • Great call quality
  • Effective noise cancellation
  • Clear, balanced sound

Cons

  • Unremarkable looks
  • Beaten for bass depth and extension
  • Tough competition
  • JBL Tour One M2 is JBL’s latest flagship wireless over-ear headphones
  • Offers fine sound, effective noise cancellation, and excellent wireless performance
  • Lightweight and comfortable design with good controls
  • Adaptive noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding noise
  • Transparent mode amplifies surrounding sounds for easy hearing of announcements
  • Call quality is excellent with minimal background noise
  • Battery life lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling on and 50 hours with it off
  • Features include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, personalized audio profiles, and spatial sound
  • Sound quality is clear and balanced, suitable for those who prefer a neutral approach to audio
  • A competitive option below the £300 mark with extensive features and good performance

The JBL Tour One M2 are a lightweight and comfortable pair of over-ear headphones.

The sound is clear and balanced and the headphones are packed with features, from effective adaptive noise cancellation and a transparency mode to voice assistant support, personalised audio profiles and spatial audio support.

Call quality is excellent and the headphones have a long 30-hour battery life with noise cancelling on or 50 hours with ANC off, making these headphones ideal for blocking out noise at home, during your everyday commute or even on a long flight.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive JBL Tour One M2 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now just £159, a 27% discount compared to their £219 RRP.

You might like…

Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Chris Smith 3 days ago
iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Nespresso deals don’t get much better than this

Nespresso deals don’t get much better than this

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Galaxy Watch 6 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch SE

Galaxy Watch 6 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch SE

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words