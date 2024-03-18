Save 40% on the JBL Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones right now
Searching for a fantastic headphone deal? Amazon has slashed a huge 40% off the price of JBL’s Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones.
The 4.5-star over-ears deliver clear audio, ANC and an up-to-50-hour battery life at a highly competitive price. Get all of the above and more for just £179 when you shop today.
Save £120 with this incredible JBL Tour One M2 headphone deal
Save £120.99 on the top-rated JBL Tour One M2 with this unmissable deal. The 4.5-star headphones have dropped from £299.99 to just £179 on Amazon. That's a huge 40% discount when you pick up the over-ears.
- Amazon
- Save 40%
- £179
That’s a massive 40% saving compared to the usual £299.99 RRP on these headphones, meaning you can pocket £120.99 in time for your summer holidays.
As you can see in the above graph, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the headphones fall since their launch in January 2023, making this a great opportunity to nab them for less.
You’ll want to act fast, however. There are only 4 pairs of headphones left in stock as of us spotting this deal.
Is the JBL Tour One M2 worth buying?
Over-ear headphones brimming with features
Pros
- Lightweight design
- Excellent wireless performance
- Great call quality
- Effective noise cancellation
- Clear, balanced sound
Cons
- Unremarkable looks
- Beaten for bass depth and extension
- Tough competition
- JBL Tour One M2 is JBL’s latest flagship wireless over-ear headphones
- Offers fine sound, effective noise cancellation, and excellent wireless performance
- Lightweight and comfortable design with good controls
- Adaptive noise cancellation effectively reduces surrounding noise
- Transparent mode amplifies surrounding sounds for easy hearing of announcements
- Call quality is excellent with minimal background noise
- Battery life lasts up to 30 hours with noise cancelling on and 50 hours with it off
- Features include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, personalized audio profiles, and spatial sound
- Sound quality is clear and balanced, suitable for those who prefer a neutral approach to audio
- A competitive option below the £300 mark with extensive features and good performance
The JBL Tour One M2 are a lightweight and comfortable pair of over-ear headphones.
The sound is clear and balanced and the headphones are packed with features, from effective adaptive noise cancellation and a transparency mode to voice assistant support, personalised audio profiles and spatial audio support.
Call quality is excellent and the headphones have a long 30-hour battery life with noise cancelling on or 50 hours with ANC off, making these headphones ideal for blocking out noise at home, during your everyday commute or even on a long flight.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive JBL Tour One M2 review.
