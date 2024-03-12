Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are now significantly cheaper than AirPods Pro

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now selling for a significantly cheaper price than the AirPods Pro.

Amazon currently has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro listed for £159, which is a 27% saving on the £219 RRP, and even cheaper than the £229 AirPods Pro 2. This saving applies to all three available colours (Graphite, White and Bora Purple) too.

The online behemoth is calling this a ‘Limited time deal’, so don’t wait too long to grab it if you’re interested. It won’t be around forever.

Save 27% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Save 27% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a 27% discount, which is a great saving on a 4-star product.

  • Amazon
  • Save 27%
  • Now £159
View Deal

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a healthy 4-star review at the time, calling them “Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless yet”.

The step up in audio quality over previous Buds products is clear to see (or rather hear), with 24-bit audio support for those of you who own a compatible Galaxy phone and subscribe to a high-resolution music service.

We also appreciated the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s comfortable fit and reliable battery life, which are two crucial elements of any true wireless earphones.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also support 360 Audio, while the provision of three high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones enables solid active noise cancellation (ANC).

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a great pick for Android phone users, and Samsung Galaxy phone users in particular. At this price, they move from being a solid option to a genuine front-runner, especially if you’re operating under a constrained budget. And who isn’t?

You might like…

The Galaxy S22 Plus is too much of a steal at this price

The Galaxy S22 Plus is too much of a steal at this price

Jon Mundy 49 mins ago
Amazon just dropped a GoPro bargain for content creators

Amazon just dropped a GoPro bargain for content creators

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Currys has an unbeatable TV and console bundle for gamers

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
PlayStation Portal stock checker: Sony has UK stock available now

PlayStation Portal stock checker: Sony has UK stock available now

Ryan Jones 17 hours ago
This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

This S23 Ultra deal destroys the Galaxy S24 range

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition is now an essential buy for Xbox gamers

Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition is now an essential buy for Xbox gamers

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words