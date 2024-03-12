Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are now significantly cheaper than AirPods Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now selling for a significantly cheaper price than the AirPods Pro.

Amazon currently has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro listed for £159, which is a 27% saving on the £219 RRP, and even cheaper than the £229 AirPods Pro 2. This saving applies to all three available colours (Graphite, White and Bora Purple) too.

The online behemoth is calling this a ‘Limited time deal’, so don’t wait too long to grab it if you’re interested. It won’t be around forever.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a healthy 4-star review at the time, calling them “Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless yet”.

The step up in audio quality over previous Buds products is clear to see (or rather hear), with 24-bit audio support for those of you who own a compatible Galaxy phone and subscribe to a high-resolution music service.

We also appreciated the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’s comfortable fit and reliable battery life, which are two crucial elements of any true wireless earphones.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also support 360 Audio, while the provision of three high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones enables solid active noise cancellation (ANC).

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is a great pick for Android phone users, and Samsung Galaxy phone users in particular. At this price, they move from being a solid option to a genuine front-runner, especially if you’re operating under a constrained budget. And who isn’t?