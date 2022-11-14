 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save 11% on the MacBook Air M2 before Black Friday even starts

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Black Friday may not have officially started yet, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon pushing a few early deals. The best value offering right now looks to be the MacBook Air M2, which has seen 11% slashed off the price.

We’ve never seen the M2-powered MacBook Air at a more affordable price, now costing just £1109 which will save you £140. That may not be the biggest Black Friday saving you’ll see this year, but it’s still a great deal considering how rare it is for a new MacBook to get a discount.

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount

The MacBook Air M2 has dropped down to its lowest price yet as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 11%
  • Now £1109
View Deal

The MacBook Air M2 launched earlier this year, packing the new cutting-edge M2 chip to provide a performance boost to both the processing and graphics performance.

Apple hasn’t just upgraded the performance either, with the lightweight laptop also seeing an improved design. The MacBook Air is now remarkably thin, making it substantially easier to slip into a bag on the way to work.

During our battery tests, the MacBook Air lasted for nearly 14 hours, which is longer stamina than you’ll find from the vast majority of portable PCs.

And while the MacBook Air is missing some juicy screen specs from the Pro series, such as the ProMotion refresh rate and Mini LED technology, it still looks fantastic with a 2560 x 1664 screen resolution.

In our review, Editor Max Parker said: “The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable.”

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount

The MacBook Air M2 has dropped down to its lowest price yet as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 11%
  • Now £1109
View Deal

Our biggest concern with this laptop was the price, with a higher cost than the M1-powered Air. But this early Black Friday deal goes a long way to amending that fault.

At its new discounted price, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the very best laptops you can buy, especially if you need an on-the-go machine for productivity workloads and entry-level content creation.

You might like…

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big Android tablet to beat at this price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the big Android tablet to beat at this price

Peter Phelps 12 mins ago
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is half price for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is half price for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Get £300 off Samsung’s brand new S95B QD-OLED TV

Get £300 off Samsung’s brand new S95B QD-OLED TV

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Save £60 on Sony’s noise cancelling LinkBuds S

Save £60 on Sony’s noise cancelling LinkBuds S

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Asus Vivobook laptop drops down to £349 for Black Friday

Asus Vivobook laptop drops down to £349 for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
This Lenovo smart clock is the cheapest way to smarten up your home this Black Friday

This Lenovo smart clock is the cheapest way to smarten up your home this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.