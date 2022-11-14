Save 11% on the MacBook Air M2 before Black Friday even starts

Black Friday may not have officially started yet, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon pushing a few early deals. The best value offering right now looks to be the MacBook Air M2, which has seen 11% slashed off the price.

We’ve never seen the M2-powered MacBook Air at a more affordable price, now costing just £1109 which will save you £140. That may not be the biggest Black Friday saving you’ll see this year, but it’s still a great deal considering how rare it is for a new MacBook to get a discount.

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount The MacBook Air M2 has dropped down to its lowest price yet as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £1109 View Deal

The MacBook Air M2 launched earlier this year, packing the new cutting-edge M2 chip to provide a performance boost to both the processing and graphics performance.

Apple hasn’t just upgraded the performance either, with the lightweight laptop also seeing an improved design. The MacBook Air is now remarkably thin, making it substantially easier to slip into a bag on the way to work.

During our battery tests, the MacBook Air lasted for nearly 14 hours, which is longer stamina than you’ll find from the vast majority of portable PCs.

And while the MacBook Air is missing some juicy screen specs from the Pro series, such as the ProMotion refresh rate and Mini LED technology, it still looks fantastic with a 2560 x 1664 screen resolution.

In our review, Editor Max Parker said: “The MacBook Air M2 (2022) is an exceptional laptop. It’s fast, packs a great display and has a sleek design that borrows the modern looks of its pricier Pro sibling and makes it a load more portable.”

M2-powered MacBook Air sees early Black Friday discount The MacBook Air M2 has dropped down to its lowest price yet as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £1109 View Deal

Our biggest concern with this laptop was the price, with a higher cost than the M1-powered Air. But this early Black Friday deal goes a long way to amending that fault.

At its new discounted price, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the very best laptops you can buy, especially if you need an on-the-go machine for productivity workloads and entry-level content creation.