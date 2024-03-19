The Space Grey M2 MacBook Air is now cheaper than all other colours

The arrival of the MacBook Air M3 has unlocked some brilliant deals on the still awesome MacBook Air M2. For some reason, one colour is now cheaper than the rest.

Amazon is now selling the MacBook Air M2 13-inch in Space Grey for £903. That’s 21% off the £1,149 list price. Apple recently dropped the price for this model to £999, so effectively you’re saving £96. There are discounts on the Midnight, Silver, and Starlight too, but the Space Grey version is the pick of the bunch.

Was £1,149

Now £903 View Deal

This is for the MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. That’s the entry-level MacBook Air. There’s a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with over 500 nits of peak brightness, also an updated 1080p FaceTime camera for better video calling.

There’s also the versatile MagSafe charging port, alongside two USB-C / Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. The MacBook Air M2 will also give you an immense 18-hour battery life.

Our reviewer loved the 2022 MacBook Air M2 model for its fantastic performance, sleek and updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad, and the long battery life. It got a 4.5 star review out of the gate, with our review loving the display, the return of MagSafe and the very capable Apple Silicon chip.

He concluded: “If this machine hovered around the £1000/$1000 mark it would be the best laptop without question, but at its current asking price it might be a little too pricey for many.”

Now it’s as low as £903, partially due to the launch of the new MacBook Air M3. That machine will give you a bit of a power boost. It’s now built on a 3nm architecture and the CPU is said to be 20% faster than M2. The GPU is 20% faster than M2 too.

However, the design remains the same, and the port offering remains the same. You can examine the differences between the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air M3 here. So you can assess whether the extra £196 the M3 costs over this M2 deal is worth it to you?