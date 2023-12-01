Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung’s top Black Friday laptop deal is still going strong

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a hidden gem of 2023 and it was delightfully discounted during Black Friday sales. Thankfully, you’ve not missed your chance to pick up this corker of an offer.

Swanky productivity laptops typically require a very high price or some frustrating compromises but this laptop is an excellent all-rounder at a reasonable price. And, it’s even lower now. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for just £729.99, down £70 on Amazon.

This Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 offer is a top deal as it was already a value offering at the under £1,000 price it has sat at for much of its lifespan. This extra saving on top of an already big discount makes this the best way to get a luxurious Samsung laptop right now.

The RRP of this particular model is £1,199.99 but it hasn’t been priced that high on Amazon for quite some time. Rather, it steadily dropped to £799.99 at the beginning of October. For Black Friday, we saw it drop to this low £730 price and it did actually drop lower to£679. While the £679 price may have gone, it’s still sticking around at its original £730 Black Friday cost.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 worth buying?

In our review, we called the Samsung Galaxy 3 360 a “flagship laptop in disguise” and that is absolutely the essence of this device. It offers the luxury style you typically have to fork out well over a grand to get but at a lower cost. There are few compromises too, with great productivity performance, tons of battery life, a solid typing experience and great port selection. You also get the bonuses of Samsung’s stunning AMOLED display and the excellent S Pen.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review

