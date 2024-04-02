Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 hits outrageous new low price on Amazon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced like a mid-range phone thanks to this price drop on Amazon that brings the cost down to just £449.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £449, which is down from the £949 asking price for Samsung’s 2023 flagship. That’s a £500 saving and more than 50% off what Samsung originally wanted for this handset.

The Android 14 compatible phone will arrive unlocked for use on all UK networks. There’s also 128GB of built-in storage and the handset itself arrives in the black colour option.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 continues to fall to new lows. Once £949, you can get the phone for £500 off the original price at £449

Last month we were mightily enthused about a deal that brought the price down to £465, but this marks a new low and the best ever price for the Galaxy S23 on Amazon, when talking about a brand new handset.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 in-hand
Recommended

Is the Galaxy S23 worth it now that the Galaxy S24 is here?

Pros

  • Pocketable, minimalistic design
  • All-day battery life
  • True flagship performance

Cons

  • Near-identical to Galaxy S22
  • Slow charge speeds
  • Display only drops to 48Hz

We remain big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, even given the new Galaxy S24 that replaced it as Samsung’s most compact flagship model. It remains an affordable phone with a smaller 6.1-inch display that’s boosted by AMOLED technology and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

You’ll get flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, while the One UI 6.1 update currently rolling out to users brings feature parity with the Galaxy S24 in some aspects. Many of the new Galaxy AI features trickle down to the 2023 flagship. Battery life will get you through the day and the cameras offer great performance in multiple lighting conditions.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S23 review

Looking for a different deal?

Not in the market for a new phone today? There are loads of other hot deals we’re keeping tabs on to save you cash on the best tech. Here’s a great deal on the new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker. You’ll also see daily deals updated here.

