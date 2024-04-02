Samsung Galaxy S23 hits outrageous new low price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced like a mid-range phone thanks to this price drop on Amazon that brings the cost down to just £449.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £449, which is down from the £949 asking price for Samsung’s 2023 flagship. That’s a £500 saving and more than 50% off what Samsung originally wanted for this handset.

The Android 14 compatible phone will arrive unlocked for use on all UK networks. There’s also 128GB of built-in storage and the handset itself arrives in the black colour option.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now a mid-range phone at £449

Last month we were mightily enthused about a deal that brought the price down to £465, but this marks a new low and the best ever price for the Galaxy S23 on Amazon, when talking about a brand new handset.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

Is the Galaxy S23 worth it now that the Galaxy S24 is here? Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

We remain big fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, even given the new Galaxy S24 that replaced it as Samsung’s most compact flagship model. It remains an affordable phone with a smaller 6.1-inch display that’s boosted by AMOLED technology and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

You’ll get flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, while the One UI 6.1 update currently rolling out to users brings feature parity with the Galaxy S24 in some aspects. Many of the new Galaxy AI features trickle down to the 2023 flagship. Battery life will get you through the day and the cameras offer great performance in multiple lighting conditions.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S23 review

