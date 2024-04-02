Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Soundcore Boom 2 speaker already has a big price cut

Our hugely positive review for the Soundcore Boom 2 has barely been published, yet this punchy portable speaker has already received a decent price cut.

Use the code BOOM2UK30OFF at checkout and you’ll get £30 knocked off the price of the Soundcore Boom 2. This means you’ll be getting the speaker for £89.99, which is a great saving on such a recent release.

This is for an outdoor speaker with a meaty 80W output and a built in subwoofer for full 2.1 channel sound. It’s IPX7 certified, which means that it’s effectively waterproof, and it’ll also float if you drop it in the pool.

RGB lighting promises to bring the party wherever you lay this speaker down. Connectivity is strong too, with Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port for charging, and a USB-A port for charging other devices. Battery life is a solid 24 hours.

We awarded the Soundcore Boom 2 a strong 4 out of 5 in our review, praising its “pleasant bass-forward sound” and “nice lighting effects”, while also admiring the fact that it’s “rugged enough to handle the great outdoors”.

It’s one of the most powerful speakers in its price bracket, and that’s without even taking into account this price cut. With Amazon’s discount code applied, it strays firmly into bargain territory.

Basically, if you’re looking for a portable party or holiday speaker and you have less than £100 to spend, the Soundcore Boom 2 is a leading candidate.

