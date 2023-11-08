Amazon’s stunning deal slashes £400 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Black Friday 2023 may not officially begin until 24 November, but that hasn’t stopped a number of retailers getting in on the deal bonanza a little early in what’s now being dubbed ‘Black November’ by many online storefronts.

Not one to miss out, Amazon has recently joined in the early Black Friday fun with discounts on a swathe of tech, from vacuum cleaners to smartphones, with one particular deal catching our eye at Trusted Reviews.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a whopping £400 off the top-end flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing the price down to just £849 – the same price as the Galaxy S23 Plus. It’s available exclusively on the Phantom Black finish of the phone, and while the sales bonanza will continue throughout the month, there’s no guarantee that it’ll stick around for long.

This is a particularly tempting deal as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is regarded by many as being one of, if not the, best Android smartphone around in 2023. It’s truly premium at its regular £1,249 price point with specs and features to match, including a pretty versatile camera system with up to 100x digital zoom, but with £400 off, it’s creeping into regular flagship territory.

What’s more, as shown by the above price tracking graph, the current deal represents the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been at Amazon since its launch earlier this year. It really is an absolute steal if you’re in the market for a high-end smartphone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023 Pros 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions

Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

All-day battery life

Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display Cons Very expensive

Relatively slow 45W charging

Difficult to use one-handed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has one of the best displays on the market.

The stylus experience is top-notch and offers lower latency than the Apple Pencil 2.

The phone has blisteringly fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

The camera setup, especially the new 200MP main camera, delivers impressive results in both well-lit and low-light conditions.

The ultra-wide and telephoto lenses offer great versatility for mobile photography.

The display is a gorgeous 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone’s design, although similar to previous models, is refined and comfortable to hold.

The phone offers four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

The battery life is all-day with regular use, and the device charges at a decent speed with 45W charging.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers an unmatched flagship experience for Android users.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a favourite of ours at Trusted Reviews, delivering a truly premium flagship experience unmatched by much of the Android competition. That starts with a gorgeous 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display with its super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate that delivers crisp QHD+ visuals suited to both Netflix binging and gaming.

That’s further improved by S Pen stylus support, with an impressive 2ms response time providing something very close to the physical writing experience.

However, it’s the camera setup that truly allows the S23 Ultra to separate itself from most of the flagship competition. From its primary 200MP camera to its combination of 12MP ultrawide and dual 10MP 3x and 10x telephoto lenses capable of up to 100x digital zoom, the S23 Ultra will have a lens for whatever situation you find yourself in.

Couple that with the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with an overclocked CPU and additional GPU core to eke out better performance than the flagship competition, solid battery life from its 5,000mAh cell and Samsung’s impressive commitment to four OS upgrades and five years of security patches, and you’ve got a capable flagship that’s hard to fault.

For more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

