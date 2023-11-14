Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

The Roku Streambar is selling for less than half price as part of the early Black Friday deals bonanza.

Argos is selling the Roku Streambar – a nifty little soundbar-streamer all-in-one – for just £59.99. That’s less than half the RRP of £129.99.

We rated the Roku Streambar pretty highly, giving it a 4-star review and concluding that “the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality.”

“It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good, and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a smart one.”

That’s really the Roku Streambar’s raison d’etre. It makes your dumb old TV into a shiny smart TV ready for the current streaming era. It does this in two distinct ways.

The first one is obvious – it’s a soundbar, so it makes even TVs with the worst speakers (and it really is a low bar) sound great. We found that the Streambar punched well above its weight on this front, with two dedicated centre channels for voices making TV content sound loud and clear. Bass performance is punchy too.

The other half of the TV makeover equation is the Roku Streambar’s streaming smarts. Roku, of course, is a smart TV specialist, and its intuitive interface grants any connected TV access to all the biggest streaming services, together with powerful voice search.

All in all, it’s a great way to inject life into a secondary TV, or to stretch a dated home cinema set-up out a little further.