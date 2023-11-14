Razer’s 5-star gaming mouse is more than 10% off on Amazon

Playing games competitively is all about the marginal gains and a top-tier gaming mouse can help you do just that. This Razer Viper 8K deal is a great offer that can help you swiftly up your game.

This gaming mouse is all about speed and you’ll probably have to be fairly speedy yourself to snap this offer up before it’s gone. This mouse has been around for some time but it doesn’t stop it from being top-tier, especially at a discount. The Razer Viper 8K is down 11% to just £61.17 on Amazon right now.

There are plenty of cheap peripherals out in the world but when it comes to boosting your gaming performance, you often have to pay a bit extra. That’s especially the case if you’re considering a reliable and luxurious brand like Razer. As such, it’s always welcome to see a handy discount on its high-end peripheral options, especially on a product we’ve rated so highly.

The price of the Razer Viper 8K on Amazon is a bit of a whirlwind, having been available so long. It has been up and down across 2023. But, for the past several months, it has set at just over £70. It isn’t a huge discount, coming in at around £8 but that equates to 11%, which is appealing for a product that’s already under £100.

Is the Razer Viper 8K worth buying?

A gaming mouse with an ultra-high 8000Hz polling rate Pros Nimble and agile with 20,000 DPI sensor

8000Hz polling makes a difference

Truly ambidextrous Cons No physical customisation options

Only one lighting zone

– Unmatched combo of 20,000 DPI sensor and 8000Hz polling rate

– Ideal for competitive gaming

– Ability to customize the physical design

– Sturdy plastic construction

– Ambidextrous design with easy-to-reach buttons on both sides

– Comfortable grip with rubber side grips

– Lightweight at 71g

– PTFE pads for smooth gliding

– Razer’s second-generation optical switches for faster response time

– Wired connection for no latency issues

This is an extremely high-performance gaming mouse, optimised by the swift 20,000 DPI and 8000Hz polling rate. Those specifications make the Razer Viper 8K a top-notch pick for competitive gamers looking to get an edge. Along with the speed, you get both useful hardware and software customisation options. There’s also an ambidextrous design, that feels impressively robust yet comfortable. Another essential spec is the low weight, needed for fast movement, and the Razer doesn’t disappoint at just 71 grams.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Razer Viper 8K review

