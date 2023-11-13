Console bargain: Xbox Series X and Call of Duty MWIII bundle is £120 off

Black Friday is often one of the best times of the year to nab a new console, and this deal is ahead of the game. You can grab the Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for more than 20% off on Amazon.

A deal on a flagship console is always welcome but pairing it with one of the biggest franchises in the world certainly sweetens the deal too. This Xbox Series X + Call of Duty MWIII bundle is now £409.99, that’s £120 off right now.

The Xbox Series X remains the very best console that Microsoft makes, offering high-end performance across the latest and greatest games, so a discount is always welcome. It isn’t often you get such chunky savings on a top new release but it’s sweet to see the new Call of Duty paired up in this offer too.

So, what makes this offer so appealing? Obviously, this pairing hasn’t been around all that long with the new Call of Duty having only been released. However, it began its life on Amazon at £530, with a list price of £550 for this bundle. As such, it’s a speedy and stunning saving on this new bundle falling way down to just over £400.

Is the Xbox Series X worth buying?

Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release Pros Sleek and premium design

Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value

Quick Resume is a game changer

SSD makes games and applications faster than ever Cons User interface and overall design is very familiar

Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch

The Xbox Series X, expectedly, is the best console Microsoft has ever made and we gave it a glowing 4.5-star review upon release. The value of this high-end console has only grown too, as Xbox Game Pass has gone from strength to strength. The design might not be for everyone but it offers something different from the console designs that have gone before, and we appreciated its stealthy hue yet imposing shape. Along with 4K performance, Quick Resume is an excellent feature for speedily dodging through games and the SSD also offers stunning loading speeds.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Xbox Series X review

Looking for a different deal?

