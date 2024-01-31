Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop sees an almighty price crash

The Razer Blade 15 is a popular gaming laptop, and for good reason. The big issue is that it generally commands a high price, but that’s not the case with this fantastic Laptops Direct deal.

Razer’s beefcake of a laptop is now available for just £1469.97, following a massive 49% discount in the latest sale. For your money, you’re getting specs such as an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i7-12800H CPU, 1TB SSD and a 15.6-inch 240Hz QHD screen. Those are high-end specs, ensuring you can play all of the latest games at a high performance.

It’s important to note this isn’t the latest edition of the Razer Blade 15, with this specific model launching back in 2022. Nevertheless, the specs are still plenty powerful enough for modern games. And if you want the newest model of the Razer Blade with equivalent specs, then you’ll need to pay twice as much.

This makes the Razer Blade 15 (2022) on offer an absolute bargain at this price. When purchasing a gaming laptop with these kind of specs, you typically will have to pay well over £2000 for the privilege.

As with any Razer laptop, it sports a classy aluminium chassis that makes the Razer Blade 15 stand out from the competition. Razer laptops have often been dubbed the MacBook of the gaming world, simply because its design is at such a high standard. There’s a great selection of ports here too, including Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI.

You still get advanced features such as ray tracing and DLSS too, while the 240Hz refresh rate means you’ll be able to play games with buttery smooth motion to give you the edge in multiplayer shooters and the like.

So if you’ve always fancied bagging yourself a Razer gaming laptop, and want high-end specs to ensure your laptop can play modern games at a high performance, then we strongly recommend that you check out this oustanding deal.