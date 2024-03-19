Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the 512GB Steam Deck is going cheap again

Jon Mundy

You can currently grab the 512GB Steam Deck at a cheap price, provided you act quick.

Head over to The Game Collection’s eBay outlet, and you’ll find the 512GB Steam Deck selling for £449.95. However, if you apply the code FRESH20 at checkout you’ll get a whopping great discount and a final price of £374.95.

That’s about £15 cheaper than the same model of the Steam Deck is selling for over on Valve’s own website following a price drop – and even then, it’s currently listed as out of stock.

The Game Collection is offering the 512GB Steam Deck at a £75 discount with the code FRESH20 on eBay.

We’re big fans of the original Steam Deck, having awarded it a 4.5-star review at the time of launch. We revised that review a year later, and still found it to be “the absolute best option for portable PC gaming”.

There have been several rivals coming to market in recent times, offering bigger, sharper displays and more processing power. However, none of them match the Valve machine’s balance, build quality, or intuitiveness.

SteamOS is a brilliant way to filter the wild world of PC gaming onto a handheld form factor. Those Windows-based gaming handhelds simply can’t match it for user-friendliness.

Indeed, the only machine to top the original Steam Deck since its launch is the Steam Deck OLED, which is basically the same machine with a better display, a larger battery, and upgraded Wi-Fi.

Even then, it’s worth noting that the equivalent 512GB model of the Steam Deck OLED is a good £100 more expensive than the original Steam Deck as part of this deal. That’s a huge premium.

