Quick, Dead Space Remake is now going for just £11.99

Dead Space Remake has received another huge price cut for Xbox gamers.

We’ve brought you a number of deals on Motive Studios’s excellent survival horror over the past few months, but this is the best yet. It gets you the Xbox Series X/S version of the game for just £11.99.

This is a flat out clearance price for a game that was selling for £55.99 not so long ago.

The game is based on the classic original, which launched back in 2008. This remake is no mere HD spruce-up, though. It’s a complete remake, built from scratch using EA’s Frostbite engine.

It’s way better visually as a result, but the core action remains faithful to the original. This is a tense, creepy action-horror set on a creaky space station patrolled by hideous monsters.

You play the part of engineer Isaac Clarke, who must employ his industrial mining laser to sever alien limbs.

As well as vastly improved graphics, Dead Space Remake offers a more streamlined control system and a newly fleshed out story. It’s been dragged kicking and screaming (and oh, there are some screams here) into the 2020s in rather a similar way to the Resident Evil remakes.

And yes, sadly this offer really is Xbox-only. Argos is selling the PS5 version at a discount, but it’s only dropped to £26.99.