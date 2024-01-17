Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox gamers are in for a treat with this Dead Space deal

Jon Mundy

Xbox gamers take note – Amazon is selling the Dead Space remake at a bargain price.

You can currently snag the moody action horror game for just £14.99, which is a whopping 79% saving on the £69.99 RRP.

It’s not the first time we’ve brought you news of a great deal on this particular game, but this is undoubtedly the best price yet. It shaves a full £10 off the previous deal we highlighted back in early December.

Save 79% on the Dead Space remake for Xbox

Amazon is selling the Dead Space remake for £14.99, which is a huge 79% saving on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 79%
  • Now £14.99
View Deal

Dead Space is indeed based on the beloved 2008 original, but this is no lazy HD spruce up. It’s actually a complete remake, built from the ground up using EA’s Frostbite engine by Motive Studios, the team behind Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars: Squadrons.

Motive hasn’t attempted to reinvent the wheel here. Dead Space is still a scary sci-fi survival horror that sees you, as laconic engineer Isaac Clarke, creeping around around a creaky old space station, kneecapping deformed aliens with your mining laser.

The main advances here have been graphical, as outlined above, while progression has also been streamlined for a modern audience. The narrative has also been expanded upon.

Think weighty third person action, jump-scares-a-plenty, and lashings of gore. If you’ve played through and enjoyed any of the recent Resident Evil remakes, you’ll be right at home here.

Any Xbox owner looking for a slick blast of action really should grab Dead Space as part of this deal. It’s also worth pointing out that the PS5 version is way more expensive right now on Amazon (£27.99), so it’s very much a platform-specific offer.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

