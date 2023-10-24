Quick, Amazon’s slashed the price of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller

Amazon has slashed the price of the brilliant Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, so get it cheap(ish) while you can.

The online retail giant is selling the esteemed Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just £98.99 right now. That’s a saving of 14% on the original price of £114.99.

While it may seem pricier than your average controller (and it certainly is), it’s still one of the best options for customising your inputs to suit your preferred playstyles. Bear in mind that the ‘Core’ version of the Elite Series 2 controller doesn’t come with the swappable buttons out of the box – they can be found in the Component Pack which is sold separately.

Microsoft’s special Xbox controller features pro-level features such as adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. There are additional mappable paddle buttons around back, and you can swap out the D-pad and thumbsticks for a feel that suits you.

We gave the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller a glowing 4.5-star review at the time of its launch. “If price is no object, this controller is an essential for purchase for hardcore gamers,” we concluded.

We’re not pretending that £98.99 isn’t still a considerable price to pay for a controller – it most certainly is. But as we noted in our review, “it will work on future platforms for years to come,” so “you don’t need to worry about such an investment being wasted moving forward”.