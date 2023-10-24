Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, Amazon’s slashed the price of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has slashed the price of the brilliant Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, so get it cheap(ish) while you can.

The online retail giant is selling the esteemed Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just £98.99 right now. That’s a saving of 14% on the original price of £114.99.

While it may seem pricier than your average controller (and it certainly is), it’s still one of the best options for customising your inputs to suit your preferred playstyles. Bear in mind that the ‘Core’ version of the Elite Series 2 controller doesn’t come with the swappable buttons out of the box – they can be found in the Component Pack which is sold separately.

Save more than £50 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Save more than £50 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Amazon is selling the brilliant Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for just £98.99, which is a saving of more than £50 on the official price.

  • Amazon
  • Official price £149.99
  • Now £98.99
Microsoft’s special Xbox controller features pro-level features such as adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberised grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. There are additional mappable paddle buttons around back, and you can swap out the D-pad and thumbsticks for a feel that suits you.

We gave the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller a glowing 4.5-star review at the time of its launch. “If price is no object, this controller is an essential for purchase for hardcore gamers,” we concluded.

We’re not pretending that £98.99 isn’t still a considerable price to pay for a controller – it most certainly is. But as we noted in our review, “it will work on future platforms for years to come,” so “you don’t need to worry about such an investment being wasted moving forward”.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

