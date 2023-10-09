Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller just got a much-needed price drop

Almost in anticipation of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, Smyths has launched its own array of discounts including an incredible offer on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

If you want to upgrade your gaming experience but don’t want to break the bank then this limited-time offer on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a great place to start. Smyths is currently selling these controllers with a sweet discount, bringing the price down from £109.99 to just £97.99

This discount is automatically applied at the checkout, so you don’t need to worry that it’s not appearing on the listing page. It’s worth noting that this offer will come to an end by October 14th, giving you only a few days to snatch it up before it’s gone for good. 

This limited-time deal on the Xbox Elite 2 is definitely worth checking out

Treat yourself to a brand-new Xbox controller without breaking the bank with this limited-time deal from Smyths.

When we reviewed this controller it sat at £159.99 and we still gave it an almost faultless 4.5-star review as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. Thanks to Smyths’ fantastic discount, you won’t need to break the bank to use this top-of-the-line piece of kit, which truly covers all bases when it comes to pro gaming controllers. 

We felt that the Elite 2 offered up a lot in terms of customisation, coming with a selection of thumbsticks, D-Pads and other accessories which are delightfully easy to attach and detach. It worked wonderfully across a variety of genres and titles, excelling in virtually every scenario. 

Bluetooth support makes the Elite 2 more versatile than ever; it works across the Xbox Series X/S, PCs and even some phones and tablets, so you can comfortably game on whichever platform you like. 

All in all, we haven’t seen a price drop like this for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in long time, and we can’t guarantee that we will see another one until Black Friday comes around. If you’re interested in trying out a pro-grade controller without needing to pay premium fees, then you will want to make sure you jump on this offer before it expires on October 14th. 

