PC gamers should treat themselves with this Samsung Odyssey G9 discount

Jon Mundy

Amazon is offering a considerable discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor.

The offer gets you the Samsung Odyssey G9 for just £1,198.92 right now. That’s a 14% discount on the monitor’s £1,399.99 launch price.

Save 14% on the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

Amazon is offering a saving of 14% on the brilliant Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

This will get you a 49-inch curved OLED Quantum Dot monitor with a 5120 x 1440 resolution and an incredibly wide 32:9 aspect ratio. This being an elite gaming monitor, the refresh rate extends all the way up to 240Hz for those silky-smooth frame rates.

It’s possible to take advantage of that unusually wide aspect ratio with Picture-by-Picture, which splits the screen in half, using two inputs at their native resolution. Provided you have the necessary PC set-up to run such a thing, of course.

You also get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to keep things stable and stutter free.

We gave the Samsung Odyssey G9 a hugely positive 4.5-star review and called it a “well-built and executed monitor” that “offers deep blacks, vivid colors, and rapid performance”.

It’s worth noting that Samsung launched a new version of the Samsung Odyssey G9 at CES this year. As we point out in our comparison piece, however, there’s really very little difference between the two models. The design and most of the specifications remain the same.

There’s full height and tilt adjustment, so you’ll be able to get this behemoth of a monitor calibrated just right. On the connectivity front there are DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type A ports.

CoreSync technology, meanwhile, takes the colours on the screen and projects them onto the wall behind the monitor, making for an even more immersive gaming experience.

