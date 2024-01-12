Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2024) vs Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2023): Worth the upgrade?

Samsung has revealed an upgrade to its mammoth Odyssey G9 OLED monitor at CES 2024. Here’s everything new compared with the previous 2023 model.

At CES 2024, Samsung showed off three new monitors, with new flat-screen OLED G8 and OLED G6 monitors joining the ginormous curved G9 OLED in the Odyssey Gaming range.

The new monitors stand out for that very reason, they are new to the range, while the latest version of the Odyssey G9 OLED is a bit more familiar. Wondering exactly what’s new? Let’s dive in.

Glare-free OLED technology

We’ll get into it in the next section but there isn’t much difference between these two devices, the focus of the range this year is very much on introducing the two new flat screen models. Either way, this is one of two key new additions.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

The only upgrade to the screen this year is what Samsung calls “OLED Glare-Free technology”. It aims to minimise those pesky reflections without needing extra equipment or to specifically tailor your environment.

Improved connectivity with other Samsung devices

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (2024) is set to offer up some of the company’s smart features that originally debuted on its Smart Monitor range but have since branched out. You’ll find Multi Control, a handy feature if you’re all in on Samsung, letting you easily transfer images or text between your monitor and other Samsung devices.

Image Credit (Samsung)

Other existing smart features also include the Samsung SmartThings hub, letting you control your smart home products (that are Matter and HCA compatible) from your monitor. And, finally, there’s the Samsung TV platform and Samsung Gaming Hub, turning your monitor into a smart TV of sorts as well as a game streaming device. But there were all around for the previous model.

The design and most of the specifications remain the same

That’s the very few changes out of the way. In terms of what stays the same, the design of the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED (2024) is identical to the previous model, as is the 49-inch size, 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120 x 1440 resolution and QD-OLED screen technology. The refresh rate stays at 240Hz, as does the 0.03ms GtG response time and they are backed up by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate technology. There’s still VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification as well.

The built-in speakers and ports are the same, with the port selection coming in at two HDMI 2.1, a USB hub and a DisplayPort 1.4.

In sum, there are very few changes to the G9, with updates to the G8 and the new G6 being the focus so if you’ve got the 2023 there’s little to get you to change. But, it’s a neat new feature or two for those who don’t already have one of these ultra-wide monitors. Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing, which could be another differentiating factor, or the release date for the new G9.