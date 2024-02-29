Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PC gamers need to see this Lenovo 45-inch monitor deal

If you’re a hardcore PC gamer, you need to check out this deal on the phenomenal Lenovo Legion R45w-30 45-inch monitor.

The deal gets you the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 ultra-wide curved 45-inch gaming monitor for £699. That’s a £100 saving on the £799 RRP.

Yes, £700 is still a lot of money for a monitor, but then this is no ordinary monitor. We awarded the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 a full 5 out of 5 in our review.

“There’s very little to dislike about the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 because it does everything and does it well,” we concluded.

It packs a Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution, a 165Hz maximum refresh rate, a 1500R curvature, a 1ms response time, and AMD Freesync Premium Pro support. Did we mention this thing was wide? We’re talking a 32:9 aspect ratio here.

On the connectivity front there’s a built-in 2.5Gb/s RJ45 port, and a fullfunction USB-C port for up to 75 Watts charging.

More generally, it’s right in the Goldilocks zone of being just big and bendy enough without feeling like overkill, while the colour accuracy and motion handling are on point.

Indeed, we found the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 to be “outstanding value for money” even at full price. You’ll need to consider paying about double the amount for something better.

You don’t need to guess what we think about it at this discounted amount.

