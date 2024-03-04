Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite smartwatch of 2023 is now massively reduced

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The excellent TicWatch Pro 5 has just seen a massive £100 reduction over at Amazon, making now the perfect time to pick one up.

Right now you can get the Wear OS-touting smartwatch for just £229.99, which is a far easier price to contend with than its original £329.99 RRP.

As the headline for this article has already pointed out, we’re big fans of the TicWatch Pro 5 – so much so that it was awarded last year’s top spot as the Best Smartwatch of 2023. Even at full price, the TicWatch Pro 5 is worth picking up so when you can get it with a £100 reduction, it’s an easy win for any Android user.

It’s worth pointing out that this is the same price that the TicWatch Pro 5 fell to during the Black Friday sale, so if you missed out on that offer at the time then now’s your chance to snap up it again.

At £229.99, it’s also one of the cheapest options for a modern Wear OS smartwatch, with the Pixel Watch 2 coming in at £349 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at £289.

Is the TicWatch Pro 5 worth buying?

The TicWatch Pro 5 features an FSTN display that's easy to read outdoors
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Mobvoi finally sticks the landing

Pros

  • Outstanding battery life
  • Wear OS 3 is finally on a TicWatch
  • Fast charging
  • The secondary FSTN display is always welcome

Cons

  • Not the most stylish of smartwatches
  • Included watch faces are hit and miss
  • No Google Assistant

While it has yet to receive the latest Wear OS 4 update, the TicWatch Pro 5 is still a fantastic wearable that absolutely destroys the competition in a number of ways. For starters, it is industry leading where battery life is concerned.

Thanks to its use of a secondary FSTN display that shows key bits of information like the time and your step count without needing to wake up the main AMOLED screen, the TicWatch Pro 5 can run for up to five days on a single charge. That’s nearly unprecedented for a proper smartwatch and it does away with any battery anxiety. It also helps that you can get from 15% to a full battery in just an hour.

The watch itself, while not really a looker in the same way that the Pixel Watch 2 is, is at least durable. With military grading and water resistance up to 5ATM, the TicWatch Pro 5 can easily be taken for an outdoor swim or a weekend hike.

Thanks to the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the hood, everything runs smoothly. You can whizz through menus and jump into different apps at impressive speed, and I certainly didn’t notice any slowdown during my time reviewing the watch.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive TicWatch Pro 5 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re on the lookout for a solid fitness tracker at a far cheaper price than the TicWatch Pro 5 then you might want to check out Amazon’s deal for the sleek Garmin Venu Sq. That watch has plenty of great fitness tracking metrics to offer and it’s currently going for just £107.20.

