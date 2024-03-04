The Garmin Venu Sq just hit an astronomically low price

It’s never too late to arrange some fitness goals for 2024, especially when you can buy a Garmin smartwatch for such a cheap rate.

Right now on Amazon you can pick up the stylish yet powerful Garmin Venu Sq for just £107.20, marking a huge saving on the original £179.99 asking price.

If you’re after a competent fitness tracker that’s packed full of features and doesn’t break the bank then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than this. The closest competition in price would be the Fitbit Charge 6 but even that is slightly more expensive and it doesn’t offer up quite as many metrics as what the Garmin Venu Sq can supply.

Garmin Venu Sq Price Drop For anyone looking to start their fitness journey on a budget, this Garmin Venu Sq price drop is the perfect chance to pick up a capable wearable on the cheap. Amazon

As a redesigned version of the original circular Garmin Venu, the Venu Sq – as its name implies – takes on a square design that feels somewhat reminiscent of the Apple Watch.

What really separates the Venu Sq from the Apple Watch however is the abundance of health tracking features that Garmin offers. In addition to tons of workouts that can be tracked (including yoga, pilates and strength training), the Venu Sq analyses your heart rate and exertion and funnels it into a handy ‘Body Battery’ statistic.

Body Battery gives you an idea of how much energy you have left in the tank so if you’re debating another workout but your body battery is low then it might be best to prioritise rest and recovery before a visit to the gym.

This is the type of training that can help you establish a consistent workout routine that doesn’t lead to burnout.

Compared to the competition, the Venu Sq can also go the distance where battery life is concerned, running for up to 6-days on a single charge, which is quite a bit more than the 18-hour stint that Apple quotes for its own mainline wearables.

As a final cherry on top, the Venu Sq boasts a bright and vibrant AMOLED screen that makes it incredibly easy to read in both darker environments and in direct sunlight.

While there are newer iterations in the Garmin Venu range, none of them come close to this price point so if you’d rather avoid dropping a small fortune at the start of your fitness journey then this deal is just the ticket.