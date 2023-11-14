Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Our favourite budget indoor security camera is now even cheaper

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) has dropped to its lowest price yet in this Amazon Black Friday Early Access deal.

This excellent low-cost Ring camera would typically cost you £49.99. However, shop by November 27th and you can bag it for just £29.99 – that’s 40% off the security camera’s usual price.

Grab the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) on Amazon for just £29.99, a fantastic 40% off its original price. Secure your home with this top-quality surveillance system, now £20 cheaper. Hurry, this offer won’t last forever

This offer also includes a 30-day free trial for Amazon’s Ring Protect Plan which allows you to record, review and share any moments you miss.

Head to Amazon today to get what is already our favourite budget indoor security camera for even less while this offer lasts.

It’s only been a matter of months since Amazon released the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), making this Black Friday deal a rare early discount for the security camera.

This camera has lowered to this price once before during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days this October. However, it quickly bounced back to its original £49.99 RRP and had not seen another reduction until this week.

Is the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) worth buying?

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great, low-cost security camera.

Pros

  • Excellent value
  • Fully integrates with Ring
  • Privacy slider

Cons

  • So-so video quality
  • Extremely cheap and affordable
  • Simple way to keep an eye on your home
  • Works well with other Ring devices, but not required
  • Privacy slider for those concerned about cameras inside the house
  • Can be wall mounted or stood on a bookshelf
  • USB powered for easy installation
  • Comes with a privacy shutter to turn off the camera when not in use
  • Works with Ring Protect for additional features and smart alerts
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa for live streaming on Echo Show
  • Good performance in capturing most of a room’s view

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is a fantastic value indoor security that allows you to keep an eye on your home and your pets when you’re out of the house.

The camera can be mounted on a wall or placed on a shelf and is USB powered for easy installation. There’s also a privacy shutter that allows you to cover the camera when it isn’t needed, such as when you’re at home.

The camera is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and works well with other Ring devices and the Echo Show, though neither is necessary to get the most out of this security camera.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re also looking for a Ring doorbell to keep an eye on your front door, don’t miss this deal on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus which includes a free Echo Dot (5th generation).

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.