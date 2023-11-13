Amazon’s Ring doorbell and Echo Dot (5th gen) bundle is better than half price

Smarten up your home this November with 53% off this Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and Echo Dot (5th generation) bundle.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your regular old doorbell to a video doorbell, you’ll be excited to hear that Amazon has dropped the price of its wireless 1536p Ring doorbell from £159.99 to just £99. Not only that but shop now and you’ll also get an Echo Dot (5th generation) for free.

That’s a saving of £114.99 – or 53% – on this £214.98 bundle, bringing the price of both devices down to just £99.99 total.

These two devices work seamlessly together, making them the ideal pair to pick up this sale season – whether that’s for you or as a Christmas gift for a tech-savvy friend.

You could even keep the doorbell and surprise a family member with your free smart speaker.

Not to mention, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Ring Battery Video Doorbell drop in price since its launch, making this the perfect time to nab it with or without the Echo Dot.

Is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus worth buying?

High-resolution video makes this the best battery-powered doorbell. Pros High quality video

Easy to install

Powerful app Cons Lacks pre-roll

An excellent video doorbell

Ups resolution to 1536 x 1536, capturing everything at the door from head-to-toe

Excellent app

Low-cost cloud costs

Best overall battery-powered video doorbell

Screws into position easily

Can sound an existing wired chime

Compatible with interchangeable faceplates for easy customization

Installation is simple and quick

Works with Amazon smart displays, clever motion detection options, and integrates with other Ring products

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is an excellent video doorbell with a huge 1536p resolution, a wide head-to-toe view and clear colour night vision, allowing you to monitor what’s going outside your door at all hours of the day.

The companion app is great and installing the camera is quick and easy. You can even customise the doorbell with different faceplates to fit the style of your doorway.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review

