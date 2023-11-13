Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Ring doorbell and Echo Dot (5th gen) bundle is better than half price

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Smarten up your home this November with 53% off this Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and Echo Dot (5th generation) bundle.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your regular old doorbell to a video doorbell, you’ll be excited to hear that Amazon has dropped the price of its wireless 1536p Ring doorbell from £159.99 to just £99. Not only that but shop now and you’ll also get an Echo Dot (5th generation) for free.

That’s a saving of £114.99 – or 53% – on this £214.98 bundle, bringing the price of both devices down to just £99.99 total.

These two devices work seamlessly together, making them the ideal pair to pick up this sale season – whether that’s for you or as a Christmas gift for a tech-savvy friend.

You could even keep the doorbell and surprise a family member with your free smart speaker.

Not to mention, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Ring Battery Video Doorbell drop in price since its launch, making this the perfect time to nab it with or without the Echo Dot.

Is the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus worth buying?

Highly Recommended

High-resolution video makes this the best battery-powered doorbell.

Pros

  • High quality video
  • Easy to install
  • Powerful app

Cons

  • Lacks pre-roll
  • An excellent video doorbell
  • Ups resolution to 1536 x 1536, capturing everything at the door from head-to-toe
  • Excellent app
  • Low-cost cloud costs
  • Best overall battery-powered video doorbell
  • Screws into position easily
  • Can sound an existing wired chime
  • Compatible with interchangeable faceplates for easy customization
  • Installation is simple and quick
  • Works with Amazon smart displays, clever motion detection options, and integrates with other Ring products

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is an excellent video doorbell with a huge 1536p resolution, a wide head-to-toe view and clear colour night vision, allowing you to monitor what’s going outside your door at all hours of the day.

The companion app is great and installing the camera is quick and easy. You can even customise the doorbell with different faceplates to fit the style of your doorway.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.