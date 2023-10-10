Now’s your chance to nab the Chromecast with Google TV on the cheap

If you’re hunting for a way to add some extra smarts to your TV without breaking the bank, this hefty saving on the Chromecast with Google TV is our top pick.

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has slashed the price of the very good Chromecast with Google TV down to £22.99. This is a 34% saving off the £34.99 RRP.

This is certainly one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this handy streaming stick drop, with the majority of previous lows being around £24. The last time it dropped was on Prime Day earlier in the year.

As with all these Prime Day deals, you will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here and depending on whether you’ve used the service before might be eligible for a trial. Our deals experts will be bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our constantly updated live blog.

Was £34.99

£22.99 View Deal

This is a dinky streaming device that plugs directly into the HDMI port on your TV. Unlike other Chromecast devices, this one has a proper UI on the TV and comes with a little remote that gives you quick access to Netflix, YouTube and Google Assistant. You can also control your TV with this remote, as it has a volume rocker on the side.

There are numerous apps available here, from big services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus., to UK-specific apps like Chanel 4, ITV X and BBC Sounds. The Google TV UI does a good job of pointing you in the direction of highly-rated content to watch and everything is very streamlined and sleek.

This model tops out at 1080p resolution, although there is support for HDR so ideal if your TV supports that format.

