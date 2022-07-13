Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds: Save £40 with this great deal

Hot on the heels of the Nothing Phone (1)’s launch, the brand’s true wireless earbuds have seen a £40 reduction on Amazon.

Nothing is a new brand on the scene that has caused a great deal of excitement among the tech community for its efforts to release products that are outside the ordinary.

While this week’s launch of the Phone (1) has made waves, the start-up brand’s first product was actually the Ear(1), a pair of noise-cancelling true wireless headphones. Now you can get them from Amazon for their cheapest ever price, reduced down to just £59.99 from the RRP of £99.99.

Save £40 on the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones Save £40 on the unmistakable Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earphones with this great deal. If you’re looking for an affordable and comfortable pair of earbuds that offer ANC and strong sound quality, then this deal is unmissable. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

Take a look at the Keepa graph below to see just how good this deal is; we’ve never seen the price this low before, so act now if you want to get your hands on a pair.

You’ll need to hurry though, as the offer ends at 12am on 14 July. What’s more, this offer is not exclusive to Amazon Prime members unlike many other deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

We awarded the Nothing Ear (1) a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 thanks to their strong all-round performance. They impressed us for the comfort which they afforded, even when undertaking sporty activities, and we also really liked the distinctive see-through design that allows you to see some of the internal components. Most importantly for a set of earbuds, the sound quality was also strong, offering good bass support and precise feedback, even if they might not reach the same heights as the very best headphones on the market.

We also praised the price even at the time of release, so they’re even more unmissable now that their price has been cut by £40 from the RRP.

If you’re looking for more brilliant deals like this one, then don’t forget to follow our live deals page, which is update to the minute with plenty of tempting offers that could save you bundles of cash.