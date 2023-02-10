 large image

Metroid Prime Remastered is already discounted just days after its announcement

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Nintendo surprised pretty much everyone this week by unveiling the long-awaited Metroid Prime remaster.

During a news-packed Direct stream, Nintendo finally made the long-rumoured title official, and even put it up for sale immediately in digital form on the Switch eShop.

But for an iconic title like this, many will surely agree that physical is the only way to go – and we’ve already found a saving on it. Currently, you can pre-order the boxed edition for a mere £29.95. That price is cheaper than the digital edition you can download today.

Now, we’re not sure Hit is running the correct RRP on this item – currently, it says £49.99 – but this price is still cheaper than the competition, with Amazon selling the same edition for £34.99.

While the digital eShop version is available immediately, the physical version is up for pre-order until the release date of March 3. Best to act quickly though, as Hit could increase the price before the release date.

This is a remastered version of Metroid Prime, which was originally released for Nintendo’s Gamecube console in 2002. This version includes revamped visuals – which look absolutely stunning – along with upgraded sound and new control schemes that utilise the Switch’s dual stick input. There’s also a bunch of unlockable art, which seems like a nice touch.

Metroid Prime Remastered was announced during a very busy Nintendo Direct, packed with new software for the supremely popular Switch console.

We got a new trailer for the Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel (you can already save big on Tears of the Kingdom with this deal) which showcased more of the atmospheric sequel plus the news that GameBoy and GameBoy Advance games would be arriving on the Switch as part of the Online service.

But, for us, the highlight was the news of Metroid Prime finally getting the remaster it deserves.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

