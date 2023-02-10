 large image

Here’s how you can get Breath of the Wild 2 on the cheap

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you’re excited for the long-awaited follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then you’ll be glad to know that there’s a huge price drop already available on the sequel.

With a release date of May 12th, it won’t be long until you can get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but gaming retailer Hit is already offering the game at the lower price of £49.85 – a notable decrease over the £59.99 RRP that you’d be expected to pay elsewhere.

Given how rare it is to see a discount on first-party Nintendo titles, let alone before they even hit store shelves, this is easily a must-have deal for anyone who fancies pre-ordering the game to enjoy it from day one.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is discounted before it comes out

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t out until May 12, but you can reserve your copy at a discount over at Hit.co.uk

  • Hit.co.uk
  • RRP: £59.99
  • Get it for £49.85
View Deal

Taking place sometime after Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom sees the ancient land of Hyrule changed as a new evil comes to the surface, completely changing the terrain from what we’re used to seeing.

Whatever this new evil is, it sends a decent chunk of Hyrule into the sky to create something of a floating city (definitely getting some BioShock Infinite vibes from the trailer).

Speaking of which, Nintendo just released a new atmospheric trailer for Tears of the Kingdom in its recent Nintendo Direct. The trailer shows off a load of new enemies and even new weapons with which to take them down.

Probably the most intriguing part of the entire trailer is the introduction of a vehicle system that seemingly allows the player to craft vehicles for both land and sky, which should make the process of traversing Hyrule feel a great deal different than it did in Breath of the Wild.

As if the game didn’t look good enough already, this fantastic offer just sweetens the deal, so be sure to nab it while it’s still available.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

