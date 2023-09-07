Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Laptop Price Crash: £400 off the Galaxy Book 3 360

Jon Mundy

Currys has chopped an astonishing £400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360.

The UK retailer is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for £799, knocking £400 off the previous price of £1,199.

We raved about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 in our review, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. “Impressive performance, a crisp AMOLED screen and plenty of battery life make this the smart Samsung laptop purchase,” we concluded.

Particularly noteworthy is the Galaxy Book 3 360’s strong productivity-focused performance, its best-in-class FHD AMOLED touchscreen display, and its sleek, high-quality design. The latter incorporates a 360 degree hinge, which effectively turns this laptop into a 15.6-inch Windows tablet. You even get Samsung’s excellent S Pen bundled in, which really shines in this mode.

Back in laptop mode, while the typing experience is great, especially given how thin and light the Galaxy Book 3 360 is. Port selection is also decent for a slimline 2-in-1, incorporating a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, one USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

All in all, it’s a phenomenal pick for any students looking to start the term off with a supreme all-rounder, as comfortable in a dorm room playing movies as it is at a desk working on projects and dissertations. Now that it’s this cheap, you’d do well to snap it up.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

