Laptop Price Crash: £400 off the Galaxy Book 3 360

Currys has chopped an astonishing £400 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360.

The UK retailer is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 for £799, knocking £400 off the previous price of £1,199.

We raved about the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 in our review, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. “Impressive performance, a crisp AMOLED screen and plenty of battery life make this the smart Samsung laptop purchase,” we concluded.

Particularly noteworthy is the Galaxy Book 3 360’s strong productivity-focused performance, its best-in-class FHD AMOLED touchscreen display, and its sleek, high-quality design. The latter incorporates a 360 degree hinge, which effectively turns this laptop into a 15.6-inch Windows tablet. You even get Samsung’s excellent S Pen bundled in, which really shines in this mode.

Back in laptop mode, while the typing experience is great, especially given how thin and light the Galaxy Book 3 360 is. Port selection is also decent for a slimline 2-in-1, incorporating a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, one USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

All in all, it’s a phenomenal pick for any students looking to start the term off with a supreme all-rounder, as comfortable in a dorm room playing movies as it is at a desk working on projects and dissertations. Now that it’s this cheap, you’d do well to snap it up.