Kindle Scribe just became the perfect summer buy at its new low price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to pick up a new e-reader in time for your summer holiday, look no further than this incredible Kindle Scribe deal. 

Right now, you can get the e-reader/digital notebook and pen for just £274.99. That’s 17% off its usual price of £329.99. 

Save £55 on the Kindle Scribe this summer

Whether you’re looking to read the latest books from your favourite author, jot down notes in the margins, sketch or journal in a separate notebook, the Kindle Scribe will be your best friend. 

Run to Amazon now to bag the e-reader and digital notebook for just £274.99 and save £55 compared to its usual RRP. 

Is the Kindle Scribe worth buying? 

kindle scribe front
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

More than another e-reader

Pros

  • Great to write on
  • Pen included
  • Sharp display

Cons

  • The software is lacking
  • No handwriting recognition
  • Sharing notes is tricky and limited

The Kindle Scribe is the only Kindle e-reader that doubles as a digital notebook. The 10.2-inch 300ppi display is glare-free and front-lit, making it suitable for reading in various lighting conditions.

You can use the Basic Pen included to take handwritten notes as you read, journal in the device’s dedicated notebook or write directly on PDFs and Microsoft Word sticky notes. Handwritten notes can be converted to text for better clarity and you can share them with friends and family via the Kindle app. 

Like Amazon’s other Kindle e-readers, the Kindle Scribe supports the millions of titles found in the Kindle Store making it easy to find and purchase your next book wherever you are. 

Finally, the Kindle Scribe has the longest battery life across the Kindle range, offering months of reading and weeks of writing on a single charge. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Kindle Scribe review

