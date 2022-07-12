iPad Air price slashed by £100 for Prime Day

The annual Prime Day deals barrage is here and if you’re on the hunt for some cheap Apple tech then this fantastic iPad Air deal isn’t to be missed.

Amazon currently has chopped £100 off the asking price for the 2020 edition of the excellent iPad Air, taking it down from £519 to £419. That’s a fantastic price for a tablet we awarded the full 5 stars when we reviewed it.

As this is a Prime Day deal, you do need to be a subscriber to Amazon’s Prime service to benefit from the saving – however, signing up is very easy to do.

While it might not be the latest version of the iPad Air, the differences between this heavily reduced model and the current one Apple sells are minimal. We’d even say this older model is actually built better than its successor, as we noted the newer version has a tendency to creak during use when we reviewed it.

This particular deal is for the 64GB model, which is a good amount of storage for most people and it comes in the subtle Space Grey hue.

Specs include a really nice 10.9-inch LCD display that’s bright and colourful, the very capable A14 Bionic chipset that can easily handle even the toughest of games and a good-sized battery that’ll make it through even the busiest of days.

There’s also a TouchID fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power key for quick authentication, the promise of the iPadOS 16 update later in the year and all the excellent apps that come with access to the App Store.

When we reviewed the iPad Air in question we said, “The iPad Air 4 is a truly excellent tablet, especially for the £599/$599 price. It even makes the iPad Pro 11-inch a tough sell, as the only real benefit is the faster display (among other smaller differences like the addition of LiDAR). Thanks to the new design, excellent fingerprint sensor, great accessory support and USB-C, the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet you can buy right now.”