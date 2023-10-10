I use this Sage Barista Express coffee machine every day – this huge Prime Day deal isn’t to be missed

Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2023 is in full swing and there have been some cracking deals so far, however one that has caught my eye is this 27% saving on one of my favourite coffee machines on the market.

The Sage Barista Express Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine has picked up a hefty discount for Amazon’s latest shopping day, bringing the £629.99 RRP down to £458.99.

If we look at the recent price history of this machine, we can see that while it often sells for far less than that RRP it tends to stay between £550 and £600, with other price drops reserved for Black Friday. In the past year, it has only dropped to a price similar to this once. Basically if you’re after a new coffee machine this is a great time to jump on this deal.

As with all these Prime Day deals, you will need to be a Prime subscriber to benefit from these savings. If you’re not a member, you can sign up here. Our experts will be searching through all the savings and bringing you all the best Prime Big Deal Days deals as we find them with our huge live blog.

You’d be wise to jump on Amazon’s incredible Sage coffee machine deal The Sage Barista Express Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine has picked up a hefty discount for Amazon’s latest shopping day, bringing the £629.99 RRP down to £458.99. Amazon

Was £629.99

£458.99 View Deal

I use this coffee machine every single morning and it’s great. There’s a grinder built in, precise espresso extraction and a fantastic steam wand for frothing up milk to finish off the perfect flat white. It’s a compact machine too, especially when you consider all the parts are in one unit. It also looks fantastic, with a retro feel.

If you’re on the hunt for an upgrade to your coffee setup then this a top choice I can personally recommend.

Our favourite Prime Big Deal Days savings