HP’s convertible laptop sees jaw-dropping Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

We generally only see Black Friday discounts for old devices, but Currys has decided to include HP’s latest 2-in-1 laptop in its early Black Friday sale, saving you a whopping £300.

With such a huge discount, the HP ENVY x360 is now available for just £599. That makes it one of the most affordable Windows laptops on the market with mid-range specs.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 laptop sees £300 price crash before Black Friday

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 laptop sees £300 price crash before Black Friday

Thanks to an early Black Friday discount, HP’s convertible laptop is now available for just £599.

  • Currys
  • Save £300
  • Now £599
View Deal

Despite its low price, this laptop is packing a modern Intel Core i5-1240P processor, which easily has enough power to speed through any productivity task you throw at it. It’s even been certified by the Intel Evo programme, which means Intel has checked whether this laptop meets its long list of requirements, including speedy boot-up times, fast charging and at least nine hours of real-world battery life.

This HP laptop has a 15.6-inch touchscreen with a Full HD resolution. And thanks to the versatile hinge, you’re able to flip the keyboard to the back of the laptop’s screen to use the device like a makeshift tablet.

Other features include a bundled-in stylus, 512GB SSD for plenty of storage space and a webcam privacy shutter to give you peace of mind that hackers aren’t spying on you.

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed this specific model of the HP Envy x360, although we were able to hands-on with the laptop earlier this year.

Our Staff Writer Gemma Ryles said in her preview: “The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 appears to be a great choice for any budding creatives who are looking for both a tablet on which they can draw on, as well as a powerful laptop for browsing the web, checking emails and typing up documents.”

With a new Black Friday price of just £599, this laptop seemingly represents outstanding value. It will be extremely difficult to find a portable PC with this kind of performance power at a similar price.

