Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If your New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, you won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on the Fitbit Charge 6.

The Charge 6 has plummeted to just £109 on Amazon. That’s a nice 22% off the usual £139.99 price of the fitness tracker, saving you a grand total of £30.99 when you shop today.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is now just £109 with this 22% discount

Snag the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6 on Amazon now for just £109. That’s a fantastic 22% off, saving you £30.99. Track your fitness in style with this incredible deal.

If you’re anything like us, it’s safe to say Christmas has left a decent-sized dent in your bank balance. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a gift sure to motivate you to hit your fitness goals.

The Fitbit Charge 6 initially dropped to £109 a few days before Christmas and the deal hasn’t gone anywhere just yet, meaning you still have a chance to nab it.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Charge 6 drop in price since it launched this October, making this a great time to pick up the new Fitbit.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The go-to fitness tracker

Pros

  • Improved design with side button return
  • Google services are welcome additions
  • Sleep and health tracking both shine

Cons

  • GPS performance is very poor
  • Sports tracking is basic
  • Some features locked behind Fitbit Premium
  • The Fitbit Charge 6 is a top option for accurate daily tracking, sleep monitoring, and advanced health features
  • Google integrations make the product more attractive
  • The design is sleek, light, and comfortable to wear
  • The return of the side button improves day-to-day interaction
  • The 1.04-inch AMOLED display is bright and detailed
  • Google services such as Google Wallet and YouTube Music are integrated into the tracker
  • Basic fitness tracking features are accurate and intuitive
  • Health tracking features are reliable and comprehensive
  • Sleep tracking is accurate and comparable to Oura Ring
  • Battery life lasts around 5-7 days with regular use

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our go-to fitness tracker for everyday use, offering accurate daily tracking, sleep monitoring and advanced health issues.

The wearable is sleek and lightweight with a bright 1.04-inch AMOLED display and a useful side button.

We particular enjoyed the way that Google has been integrated into the Charge 6, with services such as Google Wallet and YouTube Music baked into the fitness tracker.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Charge 6 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re shopping around for a new phone, don’t miss this unlimited data deal on the iPhone 11, now just £23 a month.

Hannah Davies
Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

