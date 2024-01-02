Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

If your New Year’s resolution is to get back to the gym, you won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on the Fitbit Charge 6.

The Charge 6 has plummeted to just £109 on Amazon. That’s a nice 22% off the usual £139.99 price of the fitness tracker, saving you a grand total of £30.99 when you shop today.

If you’re anything like us, it’s safe to say Christmas has left a decent-sized dent in your bank balance. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a gift sure to motivate you to hit your fitness goals.

The Fitbit Charge 6 initially dropped to £109 a few days before Christmas and the deal hasn’t gone anywhere just yet, meaning you still have a chance to nab it.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Charge 6 drop in price since it launched this October, making this a great time to pick up the new Fitbit.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 worth buying?

The go-to fitness tracker Pros Improved design with side button return

Google services are welcome additions

Sleep and health tracking both shine Cons GPS performance is very poor

Sports tracking is basic

Some features locked behind Fitbit Premium

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a top option for accurate daily tracking, sleep monitoring, and advanced health features

Google integrations make the product more attractive

The design is sleek, light, and comfortable to wear

The return of the side button improves day-to-day interaction

The 1.04-inch AMOLED display is bright and detailed

Google services such as Google Wallet and YouTube Music are integrated into the tracker

Basic fitness tracking features are accurate and intuitive

Health tracking features are reliable and comprehensive

Sleep tracking is accurate and comparable to Oura Ring

Battery life lasts around 5-7 days with regular use

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our go-to fitness tracker for everyday use, offering accurate daily tracking, sleep monitoring and advanced health issues.

The wearable is sleek and lightweight with a bright 1.04-inch AMOLED display and a useful side button.

We particular enjoyed the way that Google has been integrated into the Charge 6, with services such as Google Wallet and YouTube Music baked into the fitness tracker.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Charge 6 review

Looking for a different deal?

