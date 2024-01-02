Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 11 with unlimited data is now mega cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Start the New Year as you mean to go on with this mega cheap iPhone 11 deal.

It gets you the iPhone 11 on an unlimited data Three contract for just £23 a month, with no up front fee. It’s a great way to get an iPhone without having to make a significant outlay.

We should emphasise that this is a brand new unit, so while it’s not the newest model in the range, it will be a smooth operator straight out of the box. Apple builds its phones to last too, with ongoing software support that lasts five years or more.

In our review at the time we scored the iPhone 11 4.5 stars out of 5, praising its “vast array of improvements to camera, battery life and overall design”.

The camera is strong, battery life is on point, and Apple’s fine touch with hardware means that it still feels like a classy flagship phone to this today.

As we’ve already alluded to, Apple’s hardware and software acumen means that its phones stay feeling fast for a number of years after their release. They don’t slow down or start to chug to the same extent as phones from certain lesser brands.

With the iPhone 11 specifically, Apple fitted its A13 Bionic chip. It was so happy with this component, you’ll also find it running the high-end Apple Studio Display, as well as the iPad (9th generation) and the iPhone SE (2nd generation).

With so many high profile devices running on this processor, you just know that Apple is going to keep on supporting it.

You can buy the iPhone 11 with confidence then, especially at this incredibly cheap price.

