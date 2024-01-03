Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hit your 2024 fitness goals with this huge Garmin discount

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 watch is an excellent and affordable option for those seeking a reliable smartwatch with a fitness focus.

Over at Amazon right now, the music edition of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is available for £179.99, which is a saving of £80 on the original £259.99 asking price.

This is an excellent deal on a GPS smartwatch that can hold up to 500 songs for offline playback, which is a lovely option for when you don’t want to bring your smartphone along for the run or the ride. Those songs can be synced from your own collection or from a third-party service like Spotify.

The watch comes with 100 different sport and workout modes built in, as well as a full colour display, iOS and Android compatibility, and an 11-day battery life (26 hours in GPS mode). Atop that, you’ll get advanced health monitoring tech like blood oxygen and heart rate tracking.

This is close to the lowest price we’ve seen on this music-based model since it went on sale almost 500-days ago, as evidenced by our own price tracking tool and Keepa.

Is the Garmin Venu Sq 2 worth buying?

Garmin Venu Sq 2 featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A good all-round experience

Pros

  • Better display tech than the first Venu Sq
  • Solid sports and fitness tracking
  • Generous battery life

Cons

  • No altimeter
  • Lack of deeper training analysis
  • Lacks new voice features of Venu 2S

This smartwatch has a good all-round experience with upgraded AMOLED display technology that gives the Sq a leg up on other Venu watches in the series. Garmin even doubled the battery life compared to the previous generation model. The software is user-friendly and better overall, the built-in music player is an excellent bonus, while you can’t go wrong with 100 workout modes fine-tuned by Garmin.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Garmin Venu Sq 2 comes with the AMOLED screen that was so sorely missing in the Venu Sq, while also seeing welcome upgrades to the UI to go with its already pretty solid sports and fitness tracking skills. The new features come at an extra cost; it’s a shame Garmin couldn’t bring this watch to market at the price of the original, since that would have made the Venu Sq 2 a fantastic buy. Nevertheless, it remains a strong option if you’re a fan of Garmin’s tracking support and are a fan of square-faced watches.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Garmin Venu Sq 2 review

Not in the market for a Garmin? How about this deal on the Pixel Watch 2 that destroys the Apple Watch.

