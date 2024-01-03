This Pixel Watch 2 deal destroys the Apple Watch

Anyone looking for a smartwatch bargain should check out this Pixel Watch 2 deal, which makes the latest Apple Watch look even more expensive.

Amazon is now selling the Pixel Watch 2 for £299, which is £50 less than its £349 RRP. That’s a 14% saving on a smartwatch that only hit the market a couple of months ago.

When the Pixel Watch 2 arrived back in October, we awarded it 4 out of 5 in our review. Our conclusion: “The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly”.

It’s a solid step forward from Google’s original smartwatch, and alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 it gives Android users their closest equivalent to the Apple Watch yet. The experience really is quite seamless.

Needless to say, if you’re also rocking a Pixel phone, it’s the ideal accompaniment.

One other thing that’s worth pointing out is the fit and finish of the Pixel Watch 2. It’s a lot more compact than most other smartwatches, making it a great pick for those with daintier wrists. It’s quietly stylish too, with a rounded pebble-like face and a discrete watch strap fastening system.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit comes into play with advanced health tracking options, so if you’re already invested in that ecosystem, there’s arguably no better smartwatch for you – especially when you factor in this saving.