God of War Ragnarok is half-price on PS5, but act fast

Amazon is selling God of War Ragnarok for £34.99, which is 50% off the £69.99 asking price.

The game, which is the follow-on from the original God of War, which was rebooted so successfully in 2018. This time the story has been beefed-up by exploring Norse mythology. This time, protagonists Kratos and Atreus come up against the fabled Thor and Odin. This time, you’ll be able to play as Kratos’ son Atreus which adds a neat new quirk.

Rest assured, the satisfying and brilliant combat from the original games is still present. If you enjoyed the previous adventures, you will certainly love this. And it looks absolutely phenomenal on the PS5.

Is the God of War Ragnarök worth buying?

This epic sequel is one of the best games of the year Pros Epic story with a deeper dive into Norse mythology

Combat is just as brutally fun as before

Atreus as a playable character is a welcome addition

Looks phenomenal on the PS5 Cons Frustrating difficulty spikes

Lots of backtracking in game’s latter half

We gave the game a perfect five star review, with our deputy editor Ryan Jones calling it “a great example of how to make a world class sequel.” He praised the brutally fun combat, welcome addition of Atreus as a playable character and the epic narrative.

Ryan concluded: “Ragnarök surpasses its predecessor when it comes to storytelling, with an impending war upping the stakes and scale, and new characters such as Thor and Odin becoming some of my all-time favourite video game villains.

“God of War Ragnarök is one of the very best games available on both the PS4 and PS5, and an essential buy if you enjoyed your time with Kratos and Atreus during the 2018 entry.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive God of War Ragnarök review.

