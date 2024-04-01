Snag a rare discount on the Sonos Era 100 speaker – save £50 today

The Sonos Era 100 is one of our favourite home speaker units and we haven’t seen many discounts on this model yet. This Bank Holiday monday, you can save £50.

Amazon is offering The Sonos Era 100 for £199, which is £50 off the usual asking price of £249. That’s 20% off this speaker, which came out around a year ago.

Grab the Sonos Era 100 for £199, slashed by £50/20% Snag an amazing deal on the highly-rated Sonos Era 100 on Amazon. The £50 reduction brings the price down to £199. Amazon

Save 20%

£199 View Deal

We’re big fans of the Sonos Era 100 here at Trusted Reviews and it’s a big upgrade over the previous Sonos One model in several ways. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, has a taller and sleeker new design and offers emphatic bass performance and a wider sweet spot.

Our reviewer was a fan of the Quick Tune Tuneplay capabilities, which calibrates the speaker for the ultimate performance for your environment using internal microphones, rather than having to wave a phone rocking the Sonos app around the room.

Is the Sonos Era 100 worth buying?

Bringing the bass to the smallest home speaker in the Sonos range Pros More emphatic bass delivery than the One

Quick Tune Trueplay

Supports Bluetooth connectivity

Wider sweet spot

Excellent app interface Cons Hike up in price

Arguably too bassy

No adapters included with speaker

Our reviewer scored it with 4.5 stars from a possible five and said you should buy if you’re a fan of the bass.

He wrote: “Bigger, more powerful bass is on the menu for the Era 100, though arguably at the expense of subtlety and detail. Still, for parties this Sonos speaker has plenty of welly to its low end.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 100 review

Looking for a different deal?

This Sonos Era 100 is our pick of the day, but if you’re looking for big savings on a new desktop, this offer on the M1 Mac demands attention.