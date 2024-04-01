Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Snag a rare discount on the Sonos Era 100 speaker – save £50 today

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Sonos Era 100 is one of our favourite home speaker units and we haven’t seen many discounts on this model yet. This Bank Holiday monday, you can save £50.

Amazon is offering The Sonos Era 100 for £199, which is £50 off the usual asking price of £249. That’s 20% off this speaker, which came out around a year ago.

Grab the Sonos Era 100 for £199, slashed by £50/20%

Grab the Sonos Era 100 for £199, slashed by £50/20%

Snag an amazing deal on the highly-rated Sonos Era 100 on Amazon. The £50 reduction brings the price down to £199.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • £199
View Deal

We’re big fans of the Sonos Era 100 here at Trusted Reviews and it’s a big upgrade over the previous Sonos One model in several ways. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, has a taller and sleeker new design and offers emphatic bass performance and a wider sweet spot.

Our reviewer was a fan of the Quick Tune Tuneplay capabilities, which calibrates the speaker for the ultimate performance for your environment using internal microphones, rather than having to wave a phone rocking the Sonos app around the room.

Is the Sonos Era 100 worth buying?

Sonos Era 100 on bookshelf
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Bringing the bass to the smallest home speaker in the Sonos range

Pros

  • More emphatic bass delivery than the One
  • Quick Tune Trueplay
  • Supports Bluetooth connectivity
  • Wider sweet spot
  • Excellent app interface

Cons

  • Hike up in price
  • Arguably too bassy
  • No adapters included with speaker

Our reviewer scored it with 4.5 stars from a possible five and said you should buy if you’re a fan of the bass.

He wrote: “Bigger, more powerful bass is on the menu for the Era 100, though arguably at the expense of subtlety and detail. Still, for parties this Sonos speaker has plenty of welly to its low end.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sonos Era 100 review

Looking for a different deal?

This Sonos Era 100 is our pick of the day, but if you’re looking for big savings on a new desktop, this offer on the M1 Mac demands attention.

You might like…

This limited time HP Omen price drop is a must-buy for PC gamers

This limited time HP Omen price drop is a must-buy for PC gamers

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Quick, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199 deal is back

Quick, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £199 deal is back

Chris Smith 4 days ago
You won’t find a better value upgrade than this Honor Magic 6 Lite deal

You won’t find a better value upgrade than this Honor Magic 6 Lite deal

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are now an absolute steal

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are now an absolute steal

Chris Smith 5 days ago
PS5 Deal: Get EA Sports FC 24 for just £19.99

PS5 Deal: Get EA Sports FC 24 for just £19.99

Chris Smith 5 days ago
This incredible S23 Plus offer is almost gone for good

This incredible S23 Plus offer is almost gone for good

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words