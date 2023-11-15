Get running with £50 off the Jabra Elite 7 Active sports earbuds

If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to keep you motivated in the gym or on a run, you don’t want to miss this deal on the Jabra Elite 7 Active.

The true wireless earbuds are now just £119 on Amazon. That’s 30% off their usual price of £169.99, leaving you with a total saving of £50.99.

Was £169.99

£119 View Deal

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are packed with fantastic features to ensure you get the most out of your listening, including custom noise cancellation, a HearThrough transparency mode and more in the Jabra Sound+ app.

The earbuds also offer Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology, a feature specifically designed to keep your earbuds firmly in place while you work out.

As you can see from the graph above, this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Elite 7 Active fall in price, but it isn’t far off. The earbuds plunged to £80 for one day in Amazon’s October sale and £99.99 later that month, but for £119.99 this deal still offers significant savings compared to the headphones’ price just over a month ago.

While the price could dip further, there’s no guarantee that will happen. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to wait and see what happens on Black Friday or snatch these earbuds up at a reduced price now.

Is the Jabra Elite 7 Active worth buying?

Jabra's latest wireless earphones for the gym are another reliable performer Pros Small form factor

Great sound once set up in Jabra app

Good active noise cancellation Cons Some more reliably secure sports buds out there

Need to tinker with sound profile for best results

ANC still struggles with wind

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are great sounding truly wireless earbuds made for exercise

Good battery life

Useful active noise cancellation (ANC) skills

Packed into a small package that stays put in your ears

Refined design for a secure fit during tough exercise sessions

IP57 waterproof design

Comes in three colors: black, mint, and navy

Weighs 5.5g per bud and 16% smaller than previous generation buds

Physical controls for calls, music control, and smart assistant access

Adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough modes

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great and truly excel in the gym.

These earbuds are small, lightweight and designed to stay securely in your ears during vigorous workouts. They’re also IP57 water and sweat resistant.

The Elite 7 Active deliver a range of advanced features, including adjustable ANC, a transparency mode and one-touch access to your voice assistant.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Jabra Elite 7 Active review

