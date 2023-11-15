Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get running with £50 off the Jabra Elite 7 Active sports earbuds

Hannah Davies
If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to keep you motivated in the gym or on a run, you don’t want to miss this deal on the Jabra Elite 7 Active.

The true wireless earbuds are now just £119 on Amazon. That’s 30% off their usual price of £169.99, leaving you with a total saving of £50.99.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are now only £119

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are packed with fantastic features to ensure you get the most out of your listening, including custom noise cancellation, a HearThrough transparency mode and more in the Jabra Sound+ app.

The earbuds also offer Jabra’s ShakeGrip technology, a feature specifically designed to keep your earbuds firmly in place while you work out.

As you can see from the graph above, this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the Elite 7 Active fall in price, but it isn’t far off. The earbuds plunged to £80 for one day in Amazon’s October sale and £99.99 later that month, but for £119.99 this deal still offers significant savings compared to the headphones’ price just over a month ago.

While the price could dip further, there’s no guarantee that will happen. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to wait and see what happens on Black Friday or snatch these earbuds up at a reduced price now.

Is the Jabra Elite 7 Active worth buying?

Jabra Elite 7 Active hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Jabra's latest wireless earphones for the gym are another reliable performer

Pros

  • Small form factor
  • Great sound once set up in Jabra app
  • Good active noise cancellation

Cons

  • Some more reliably secure sports buds out there
  • Need to tinker with sound profile for best results
  • ANC still struggles with wind
  • The Jabra Elite 7 Active are great sounding truly wireless earbuds made for exercise
  • Good battery life
  • Useful active noise cancellation (ANC) skills
  • Packed into a small package that stays put in your ears
  • Refined design for a secure fit during tough exercise sessions
  • IP57 waterproof design
  • Comes in three colors: black, mint, and navy
  • Weighs 5.5g per bud and 16% smaller than previous generation buds
  • Physical controls for calls, music control, and smart assistant access
  • Adjustable active noise cancellation and HearThrough modes

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great and truly excel in the gym.

These earbuds are small, lightweight and designed to stay securely in your ears during vigorous workouts. They’re also IP57 water and sweat resistant.

The Elite 7 Active deliver a range of advanced features, including adjustable ANC, a transparency mode and one-touch access to your voice assistant.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Jabra Elite 7 Active review

